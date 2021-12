Digital learning company Skillsoft has announced a $525 million deal to acquire online education platform Codecademy. The 40% cash and 60% stock deal will close in the first half of 2022, and Skillsoft said it secured financing from Barclays and Citigroup for the deal. Codecademy brought in about $42 million in revenue in 2021 and has $47 million in bookings for the calendar year. Skillsoft estimates its fiscal 2022 revenue may reach $700 million.

