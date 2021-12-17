ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Evidence That Covid Omicron Variant Is Less Severe Than Delta, UK Study Says

By Matt Clinch, CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe study used the data from the U.K. Health Security Agency and the U.K. health service for all PCR-confirmed Covid cases in England between Nov. 29 and Dec. 11. The study estimates that the risk of reinfection with the omicron variant is 5.4 times greater than that of the delta...

