Finix provides customized and innovative payment solutions that allows global SaaS platforms to turn transactions into revenue instantly. Based on its recent analysis of the North America payment infrastructure industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Finix with the 2021 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its payment infrastructure. Finix’s world-class payments management solution facilitates global SaaS platforms to turn transactions into revenue instantly. Finix is a leading American company focused on providing innovative financial tools to build and scale its customers´ payments infrastructure with the latest trends in the industry, ensuring high-quality and cost-effective operations.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO