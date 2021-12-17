ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, NY

Suspected shoplifter arrested after biting, punching worker at LI Nordstrom: police

WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNqhO_0dPmhuLa00

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — A suspected shoplifter is facing a slew of criminal charges after police said she attacked a Nordstrom worker who tried to stop her from leaving the store without paying for several items Thursday evening.

Nasasu County police said they were notified about a robbery in progress at the department store, located at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, around 7:55 p.m.

When officers arrived, a 22-year-old worker told police that he had witnessed the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Shatara Coney Edwards of Hempstead, trying to leave the store with unpaid merchandise.

When the worker confronted Edwards, police said she punched him in the face multiple times and then bit his arm.

The employee managed to subdue Edwards and hold her until police arrived and placed her under arrest.

The victim sustained pain and swelling in the attack, but refused medical treatment at the scene.

Edwards has been charged with third-degree robbery and third-degree assault.

She is also facing one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance after police said she was found to be carrying a pipe containing a white powdery substance believed to be crack cocaine.

Comments / 15

Tammy Estrada
6d ago

my daughter was working the night that happened that young man better go to the doctor & get a tennitus shot he has no idea what she may or may not have

Reply(1)
9
AP_000557.bc92440f17c7495faef7bef594c9687e.2346
6d ago

She was definitely watching CNN because they think it’s okay to steal. CNN plays “POOR ME CARD” for its deplorable followers. They all get caught just like they do on CNN

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden City, NY
Hempstead, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hempstead, NY
City
Edwards, NY
Garden City, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shoplifter#Robbery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy