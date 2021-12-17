Suspected shoplifter arrested after biting, punching worker at LI Nordstrom: police

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — A suspected shoplifter is facing a slew of criminal charges after police said she attacked a Nordstrom worker who tried to stop her from leaving the store without paying for several items Thursday evening.

Nasasu County police said they were notified about a robbery in progress at the department store, located at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, around 7:55 p.m.

When officers arrived, a 22-year-old worker told police that he had witnessed the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Shatara Coney Edwards of Hempstead, trying to leave the store with unpaid merchandise.

When the worker confronted Edwards, police said she punched him in the face multiple times and then bit his arm.

The employee managed to subdue Edwards and hold her until police arrived and placed her under arrest.

The victim sustained pain and swelling in the attack, but refused medical treatment at the scene.

Edwards has been charged with third-degree robbery and third-degree assault.

She is also facing one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance after police said she was found to be carrying a pipe containing a white powdery substance believed to be crack cocaine.