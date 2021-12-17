ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brandin Cooks reflects on the Texans' firing Bill O'Brien ahead of Jaguars rematch

By Coty Davis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsofE_0dPmhdaT00

HOUSTON — The Jacksonville Jaguars fired Urban Meyer as head coach, and promoted offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell to fill in the vacancy against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

For a team in significant turmoil following the departure of Meyer, the Texans may have a prominent opportunity to add another win to their 2-11 record. But Houston could receive the best version of the 2021 Jaguars at TIAA Bank, given the high motivation Jacksonville will have following Meyer’s jettison.

It’s what wide receiver Brandin Cooks experienced in October of 2020 following the Texans’ decision to part ways with former coach Bill O’Brien.

“I think the biggest thing that I remember was understanding that we still had a job to do,” Cooks said following practice on Thursday. “It was just about us and sticking together and keeping the train moving. That was the biggest thing that I could remember during that time.”

The Texans fired O’Brien four games into the 2020 campaign after a 0-4 start. In their first game following O’Brien’s release, the Texans recorded a 30-14 victory over the Jaguars at NRG Stadium — with Romeo Crennel serving as interim coach.

Although the Texans finished the season with a 4-12 record, Houston’s first game following the dismissal of O’Brien demonstrated the renewed focus a team has as a result of an in-season coaching change.

In the most recent example of a coaching departure, the Las Vegas Raiders emerged victorious 34-32 over the Denver Broncos in Week 6 after Jon Gruden resigned.

Similarly coaches missing games due to COVID has its own dynamic, as the Dallas Cowboys beat the New Orleans Saints in Week 13 without Mike McCarthy, and the Cleveland Browns won a playoff game last year without coach Kevin Stefanski.

“I think it’s just energy because everyone is counting you out at that point,” Cooks said. “You almost have a little bit more of that underdog mentality because you’re not with the head coach you started with. It just energizes this team a little more.”

In addition to playing a team that recently canned their coach, Cooks has not omitted the challenges of the Jaguars’ on-field defensive talent.

“I think they’ve been playing at a much higher level than the last time we played them,” he said. “Those guys are flying around. That front seven, those guys on the back end led by Shaq (Shaquill Griffin) and Cam (Robinson), you know those guys can run. You talk about Josh Allen and (Myles Jack) flying around making plays. I think they are playing at a much higher level than they were Week 1.”

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romeo Crennel
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

Packers lose key playmakers to COVID list before Browns game

The Green Bay Packers see wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and nose tackle Kenny Clark go on the COVID list ahead of their Christmas Day home game vs. the Cleveland Browns. Though they have the best record in football, the Green Bay Packers had to place wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Tiaa Bank#The Las Vegas Raiders#Covid#Cowboys#The New Orleans Saints#The Cleveland Browns
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Call During Rams-Seahawks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Cole Beasley News

Cole Beasley’s refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has seemingly caught up with him. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver tested positive for the virus. As an unvaccinated player, he’ll be forced to sit out for the next 10 days with no chance to test out of COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
thecomeback.com

The Cleveland Browns just waived a fan-favorite

The Cleveland Browns have been dealing with tons of roster issues in the past couple of weeks as a bunch of players tested positive for COVID-19. The sage not only led to their game getting delayed but also to Nick Mullens getting the start at quarterback while Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were out.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy