Two teenage women were shot in Buffalo over the weekend; one has died from her injuries. The shooting happened early Sunday morning. The women, an 18-year-old and 16-year-old, showed up at Erie County Medical Center around 5:20 am after being shot. The older teen was pronounced dead at ECMC, according to WIVB. The 16-year-old is in stable condition. Buffalo Police say that the women who shot while they were inside a vehicle leaving a party close to Northampton Street and Humboldt Parkway. If you have any information that can help police, please call the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO