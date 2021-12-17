ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last Lightning Goal by 2004 Cup Players

By GeoFitz4
rawcharge.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, in the middle of the night, an idea comes to you. There are times where you see or do something, and without knowing it, it’s the last time it will happen. Specifically in the realm of hockey, there are times where we have seen a Lightning player score a goal,...

www.rawcharge.com

Comments / 0

vavel.com

Vegas blows three-goal lead in loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Vegas Golden Knights were hoping to enter the holiday break on a positive but ended up losing 4-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a game where two solid periods of hockey wasn't enough. To make matters worse Robin Lehner was out due to injury and earlier in the...
NHL
audacy.com

Lightning strike for 3 unanswered goals, top Vegas 4-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the tiebreaking goal on a third-period power play and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied past the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Tuesday night in the final NHL game before an extended holiday break. Gabriel Fortier, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Anthony Cirelli also scored...
NHL
NHL

Lightning defeat Golden Knights in last NHL game before break

LAS VEGAS -- The Tampa Bay Lightning scored three straight goals to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday in the last NHL game before the holiday break. Steven Stamkos scored the go-ahead goal with a one-timer from the left circle on a power play at...
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: all teams officially on winter break

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s comeback win over the Vegas Golden Knights is the NHL’s last bit of action before it shuts down for the Christmas break. And the break couldn’t have come sooner as many teams are mired in COVID protocol and giving everyone a few days off to shed the virus and test negative is exactly what everyone needs to get back to regularly scheduled programming.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning players won’t get to live out Olympic dream

TAMPA — When Steven Stamkos is done playing, he’ll likely own most — if not all — of the Lightning’s career scoring records. He’ll have won multiple Stanley Cups, as well as two Rocket Richard trophies. He’ll almost certainly be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: What’s your favorite Tampa Bay Lightning moment so far this season?

As we cruise into Christmas and enjoy a few days of not stressing about hockey, it’s a good time to look back at the season so far and think about some of the fun things that have happened over the first 30 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning. On a day-to-day basis I think we sometimes get lost in the minutiae and struggle and might forget to appreciate how good this team is and how much fun they bring us.
NHL
CBS Boston

Zach Senyshyn Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Another member of the Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round draft class has requested a trade. Through his agent, winger Zach Senyshyn has asked to be traded to a new team, according to reporter Mark Divver. “I want to play in the NHL,” Senyshyn told Divver. “I feel like I haven’t been given that opportunity in the Bruins organization.” The 24-year-old Senyshyn has played in just 14 NHL games, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. He’s played in eight games this season, recording zero points. Senyshyn was the third consecutive pick made by the Bruins in the middle of the first round...
NHL
Yardbarker

Lightning Who Missed the Stanley Cup: J.T. Miller

For the Tampa Bay Lightning, the quest for two straight Stanley Cups did not come easily. Important roster changes took place throughout the 2019-20 season, which included adding key members to their forward corps like Blake Coleman at the trade deadline. However, what often gets forgotten are the players that...
STEVE YZERMAN
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
WGR550

NHL will not participate in 2022 Winter Olympics

With the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 playing havoc on the NHL, the league and its Players’ Association have agreed not to play in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Paul Hamilton has more details:
NHL
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
NESN

Are Bruins Tough Enough? Cam Neely Offers His Thoughts

The Boston Bruins found plenty of success in the era of the “Big, Bad Bruins.” And while those days are long over — if for no other reason than how much the game has changed through the years — it can’t keep some from asking if the B’s are too often pushed around.
NHL

