Washington Football Team quarterback Garrett Gilbert is the likely starter for Tuesday's Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. Taylor Heinicke or Kyle Allen still have a chance to clear COVID-19 protocols in time for Tuesday's game, but as of now, Schefter says Gilbert is expected to start at quarterback for Washington. Kyle Shurmur would presumably be Gilbert's backup. The entire situation is suboptimal for Terry McLaurin's fantasy outlook and the Football Team's offense as a whole.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO