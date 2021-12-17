Sisanie Teams Up With Home Depot to Decorate the East Valley Animal Shelter

Spreading holiday cheer! Sisanie teamed up with the Home Depot to help decorate local Los Angeles animal shelter, East Valley Animal Shelter.

After stopping by her local Home Depot to pick up holiday decor including a pre-lit Christmas tree, ornaments and more festive items available, Sis headed to East Valley Animal Shelter to spread the holiday cheer.

"[Thank you] Home Depot for all the supplies to make this amazing facility that much brighter for the holidays!" Sisanie shared, after topping the stunning tree with a Santa's hat!

Watch back the full video and check out all the decor Home Depot has to offer here . Learn more about East Valley Animal Shelter here .