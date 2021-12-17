Pennsylvania redistricting controversies: Bethlehem and Allentown part of sparring over proposed legislative maps

Bethlehem is one battleground and Allentown is part of another in Pennsylvania redistricting controversies tied to new, proposed House and Senate district maps that could shape elections for the next decade.

The maps were part of a preliminary redistricting plan approved Thursday in Harrisburg by the five-member Legislative Reapportionment Commission. They are now open to public comment.

The commission had a goal of creating more opportunities for minority candidates in elections, and that goal influenced its proposed repositioning of district lines on both the House and Senate maps.

In both cases, though, the repositioning triggered immediate pushback.

On Friday, Democratic state Sen. Lisa Boscola of Northampton County vowed to fight the way the proposed Senate map handled Northampton County and specifically Bethlehem.

Her district, the 18th, currently includes the entire city of Bethlehem. The proposed map slices away the western end of the city and puts that section in a proposed new district that cuts through the heart of the Lehigh Valley.

“My biggest fight is to keep Bethlehem intact,” Boscola said. “It is the heart and soul of the county, that city. It is the anchor.”

That new district was described on Thursday by commission Chairman Mark Nordenberg as a “new minority influence district.”

Its southern tip includes Emmaus, and it stretches north through municipalities that include Salisbury Township, East Allen Township and Bath, in addition to pieces of Allentown and Bethlehem.

Nordenberg said it would have a voting-age Hispanic population of 27.9%, a total Hispanic population of 32.3%, and a black population of 7.5%.

The other four members of the commission are the Republican and Democratic leaders in the Senate and House. Nordenberg gave credit for creating the new district in the Lehigh Valley to Senate Republican Majority Leader Kim Ward of Westmoreland County and a lawyer.

Boscola called the changes unconstitutional and pointed out that she went to court 20 years ago when a redistricting plan took Easton out of the Northampton County district she represented.

“You don’t pack any group together, Black, brown, Jewish, what ever minority,” she said.

Ward’s intent, Boscola speculated, was to carve the map to put as many heavily Democratic areas in the new district in the middle of the valley so the others would be more likely to go Republican.

The proposed House map split the city of Allentown between three House districts, instead of the current two.

It was part of a series of questionable mapping moves listed by Republican Leader Kerry Benninghoff of Centre County, a member of the commission, when he criticized the map Thursday.

“Harrisburg is split. Why? Lancaster is split. Why? State College is split. Why? Reading is split three ways, Allentown is split three ways and the city of Scranton is split four ways,” Benninghoff said.

During the map-creating process, he said, the House Republican team questioned the city splits and received no answers on some questions. Others were answered in ways that Benninghoff said were ”in our opinion, blatantly unconstitutional rationales.”

He noted that the Constitution calls for splitting of municipalities “only when absolutely necessary.”

This story will be updated. Morning Call Capitol correspondent Ford Turner can be reached at fturner@mcall.com

