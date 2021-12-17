One Broward high school was on lockdown for hours, while a student was detained with a gun at another

Parents and family members waiting to pick up kids at South Plantation High School after it was placed on lockdown on Friday. Carline Jean/South Florida Sun Sentinel

One Broward high school was under a Code Yellow lockdown for hours on Friday, and a student at another was detained with a gun, on a day when police were on alert due to a nationwide but unsubstantiated threat to schools.

Police drew their guns and roamed the classrooms on Friday searching inside backpacks and other bags after seeing a social media threat about South Plantation High School.

The lockdown was lifted at 1 p.m. after a thorough search of the campus by the Plantation Police Department and Special Investigative Unit.

South Florida students weren’t the only ones on edge. Students across the country went to school Friday with yet another threat of school violence posted to the social media platform TikTok. School districts across South Florida sent messages to parents and teachers, and increased police presence due to the unspecified threat.

Not long after learning of the South Plantation High School threat, and unrelated to the threat, Plantation Police Officer Chavez Grant said someone called police to say there was the smell of gas at the school.

The school was partially evacuated due to the gas leak. During the evacuation, the school received another threat, according to the Broward County school district.

Early dismissal occurred because of the gas leak.

Parents outside the school heard from students inside about guns, gas and backpack searches. About 20 school buses arrived early at the school, prepared for early releases.

One parent waiting outside about 12:30 p.m., who didn’t want to be identified, said her daughter told her they had to barricade themselves in a classroom and be silent, but said the girl wasn’t sure why.

Karen Gomez, who has a daughter who attends South Plantation, said the school has seen plenty of action this school year .

”It’s already been several times this year with bomb threats,” she said. “It’s scary.”

Magdalena Curbelo has a son at South Plantation and she’s tired of the constant threats.

”It’s lack of parenting,” she said.

Nearby schools, including Tropical Elementary School, also issued Code Yellow alerts, effectively locking out outsiders and limiting movement. The elementary school sent a notice out to parents saying it was in constant contact with police and school security.

“Our administration and and security team will remain visible and vigilant,” said the notice to families from principal Robert Schneider “... The safety and security of our students, staff and school remains our number one priority.”

The South Plantation lockdown had a chilling effect on a classroom of first-graders at the nearby school.

Whitney Sich, an active member of several mom groups, initially shrugged off the national threat thinking her son is 6 and all would be fine at Tropical Elementary.

For weeks Asher had been counting down the days to Friday, the last day of school, when his mom would show up at lunchtime with five pizzas and gifts bags for the entire class. To him, it was going to be, “the best day ever,” Sich said.

But then the threat at the high school happened. When Sich showed up at Tropical Elementary with five large pizzas and a box of gift bags, a Plantation police officer met her at the door saying she could not go in.

Not long after, her son’s teacher alerted her that Asher was pretty shaken. Sich said she was upset at the ripple effect from older students’ actions.

“I’ve been trying to remain calm all day,” she said. ”But I cannot believe there are kids doing this on TikTok, and kids bringing guns to to school, and now my kid is affected by this.”

In a separate incident, a Miramar High School student was arrested Friday after police say the 11th-grader brought a gun to school in a small bag.

The school was placed under a Code Red lockdown, the highest alert, but was then downgraded to a Code Yellow for most of the day.

It does not appear that the gun was discovered in conjunction with any sort of threat of violence on social media, said Tania Rues, a spokeswoman for the Miramar Police Department.

A threat was also reported at West Broward High School, when somebody overheard the alleged threat in a conversation. Pembroke Pines Police and the Special Investiations Unit investigated and determined it was unfounded

The initial notification about the Tiktok threats started on Thursday. Police presence was increased at schools throughout South Florida.

About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Broward school district alerted school staff members and families, saying:

“Our District, as well as other school districts across the country, have seen an increase in school threats circulating on various social media platforms. Currently, there is a video being shared nationally on TikTok threatening violence in schools on Friday, December 17. While this threat did not originate locally and is not believed to be credible, there will be increased law enforcement presence across our schools. District administrators and staff will also have increased vigilance. Ensuring the safety of our students and staff are our highest priorities.

“This situation serves as an example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause stress and anxiety for our students, families and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.”

Eileen Kelley can be reached at 772-925-9193 or ekelley@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @reporterkell.