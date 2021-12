My grandmother Big Mama used layaway to purchase our Christmas presents. Big Mama hated using a credit card or being indebted to anyone, so she used layaway to buy gifts for the five grandchildren she was raising. Every payday, she would make a payment on the items held at the store until she could get everything off layaway. It was the one time of year she splurged.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO