Rockwell Automation co-leads $400M funding round for cybersecurity firm

By Rich Kirchen
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 6 days ago
Rockwell Automation was the co-leader of a $400 million funding round...

pulse2.com

Cybersecurity Compliance Company ByteChek Closes $3 Million In Funding

ByteChek — a Miami-based cybersecurity compliance startup — raised a significantly oversubscribed $3 million in seed funding. These are the details. ByteChek — a Miami-based cybersecurity compliance startup — raised a significantly oversubscribed $3 million in seed funding with plans to announce an enhancement to their exclusive all-in-one compliance automation solution for Service Organization Control (SOC 2), HIPAA, and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 compliance assessments.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Carlyle Group to acquire data-center company Involta

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) shares got an added boost in late trading Wednesday after the investment firm said it has agreed to buy data-center company Involta for an undisclosed amount. Carlyle shares rose 4.3% to $54.23, after being up about 3% before the announcement. Involta owns and operates 12 data centers in Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. “Involta has built a world-class platform with a demonstrated operating model for delivering high-quality service to customers in an increasingly complex, hybrid cloud-based world,” said Joshua Pang, head of digital infrastructure for Carlyle’s infrastruture group, in a statement. “We see significant opportunity for growth given the long-term secular demand drivers of data proliferation, digital connectivity, and the digitization of enterprise and institutional operating models.” Carlyle expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Calibrate Ventures raises $97M for second fund targeting AI, automation

With Calibrate Fund II, the firm has $175 million in assets under management, co-founder and managing partner Jason Schoettler told TechCrunch. The firm raised $80 million for its first fund in 2018. Since then, the firm invested in 17 companies, most notably Built Robotics, Embodied, FarmWise, Soft Robotics, Talage and TruckLabs. Together, those companies raised a collective $425 million.
MARKETS
#Cybersecurity Software#Softbank Vision Fund#Computer Security#Bessemer Venture Partners#Rockwell Automation Co#Claroty#Softbank Vision Fund 2#Schneider Electric#Standard Investments
bizjournals

McKinney cybersecurity startup raises $2 million seed funding round

A local startup is ending the year with fresh funding to bring cybersecurity protection to small- and mid-sized businesses. McKinney-based ContraForce, a no-code security automation startup, announced landing a $2 million seed round investment from Maryland cyber foundry and investor DataTribe.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Top 7 Investment Firms Leading NFT Venture Rounds

According to a report by Reuters, NFT sales surged over $10 billion in sales in the third quarter of 2021. The NFT industry is growing fast and attracting more professional and institutional players into the industry. Here are arguably the leading VCs and investors in the industry, and everyone can see why they are on this list. If you’re an NFT collector it will be useful for you to follow these names to analyze the industry right and to find the next gem for your collection.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Wipro to buy cybersecurity consulting firm Edgile

Edgile is a transformational cybersecurity consulting provider that focuses on risk and compliance, information and cloud security, and digital identity. The economic terms were not disclosed. The Companies will develop Wipro CyberTransform™, an integrated suite that will help enterprises enhance boardroom governance of cybersecurity risk, invest in robust cyber strategies....
BUSINESS
etfdailynews.com

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

ROK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $317.19.
STOCKS
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Upstate employee cybersecurity training firm receives funding

Cybersecurity remains a big concern for most businesses which is why our next guest’s company has developed a system to help a company train its employees about IT safety. Their training method and its success resulted in SC Launch making a sizable investment into the company. Mike Switzer interviews Zach Eikenberry, CEO of Hook Security in Greenville, SC.
GREENVILLE, SC
Axios

Carbon capture firm nabs $30M in VC funds

A carbon capture and storage (CCS) startup billing itself as the industry's first "vertically integrated super developer" has raised $30 million in Series A funding. Driving the news: Carbon America this morning announced the funding from investors including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, ArcTern Ventures, Energy Impact Partners and others.
BUSINESS
Milwaukee Business Journal

Baird Capital leads $46M investment in maker of miniaturized robots for laparoscopic surgery

Baird Capital co-led a $46 million Series C funding round in Virtual Incision Corp., a medical device company making miniaturized robots for laparoscopic surgery. Virtual Incision is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Baird Capital is the venture capital and private equity arm of Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co. Baird led the round alongside Endeavour Vision, a private equity firm based in Geneva, Switzerland.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

20 Year P2P Automation Leader Direct Commerce Secures Funding from W3 Capital for the Next Generation of Enterprise Automation

Direct Commerce, Inc. (DCI), a global pioneer in enterprise P2P automation, announced the closing of a Series B financing round with investment from W3 Capital. The funding and new partnership with W3 Capital will support key growth initiatives including new features across DCI’s P2P platform and investments in composable architecture for enterprise finance.
BUSINESS
adafruit.com

Edge Impulse $34m in funding round …

Putting this up here to check back on it later – Edge Impulse adds $34m in funding – “Since our launch in 2019, nearly 30,000 developers from thousands of enterprises have created over 50,000 custom ML projects using Edge Impulse, building smarter industrial, logistics, consumer and health solutions…”
ECONOMY
healthcareittoday.com

ChronWell Secures $6m Funding Round

New Investment to Aid Expansion of Digital Health Programs for Liver Patients. ChronWell, a digital health and technology-enabled remote care management company, has announced new funding of $6 million. The financing comes amidst accelerating market traction for its programs leading the digital transformation of health. This funding round combines existing and new strategic investors. Investors are not disclosed.
HEALTH
crowdfundinsider.com

Marqeta Leads Funding Round in ConnexPay, a Payments Gateway

(NASDAQ:MQ) has announced its first venture investment after becoming a publicly-traded company. Marqeta has led a $20 million Series B funding round into payments gateway ConnexPay. ConnexPay, a customer of Marqeta’s since 2018, offers a combined merchant acquiring and virtual card issuing solution for mid-sized companies. The company’s technology is...
BUSINESS
cisco.com

How Cybersecurity Leads to Improved Sustainability

After managing the sudden switch to remote work in 2020, organizations are making a more permanent transition into the flexible hybrid workforce. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found that cybersecurity attacks rose by 3-4 times from the transition to remote work in 2020. In addition, experts predict that ransomware will cost the world up to $20 billion in 2021 and is expected to be a greater concern with the hybrid work model. As a result, you’ll need to rapidly scale your security to account for the massive influx of remote and hybrid workers while simplifying and unifying your IT systems.
TECHNOLOGY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Cybersecurity Innovations of the Past Decade: From Automated Penetration Testing to Quantum Computing

Every day, cyber-criminals become more creative with their methods, developing novel techniques to combat existing cybersecurity measures and exploiting new vulnerabilities that not even the developers knew existed. However, cybersecurity experts are never too far behind. They work around the clock to proactively plug security gaps and study how new technological innovations can benefit or endanger their clients.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

62% of Firms Realize DSO Improvement From AR Automation

Manual accounts receivable (AR) processes create several significant pain points for businesses. The pandemic is amplifying these problems as firms struggle to reconcile their invoices and minimize their own cash flow crunches. One effect has been significant increases in days sales outstanding (DSO). Investments in automation can alleviate many of...
ECONOMY
