There's nothing worse than picking up your phone and turning it on only to realize the notification it's just received was probably supposed to have reached you 10 minutes (or, you know, hours) ago. Annoyingly, the root cause of this is frequently Android itself, trying to manage your phone's battery life by forcing "low" priority apps to go to sleep, with the end result being those delayed notifications. Fortunately, Android does offer you the ability to configure this behavior on some level, on an app-by-app basis, so that you can be more confident that notifications will be received when they're sent, not when your phone decides you should get them.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO