ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

DOJ investigating claim that Ashley Biden's 'Trump fan' housemate sold her diary to Project Veritas during a bitter custody dispute so they could extort an interview before the election

By Nikki Schwab
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

The Justice Department is investigating whether a Trump-supporting woman who took over Ashley Biden's room in a Florida rental house sold her diary to Project Veritas.

And whether the right-wing group Project Veritas tried to extort an interview with now President Joe Biden during the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, using the diary as leverage.

The New York Times revealed new details Thursday about the ongoing probe, as DOJ and FBI investigators look into whether there was a criminal conspiracy to steal and publish the diary that involved the woman, who was in a bitter custody battle, her associate, who once pleaded guilty in a money laundering scheme, a Trump donor who the ex-president elevated to a political position in the waning days of his administration and current and ex-operatives of Project Veritas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkKE0_0dPmcVIU00
The Justice Department is investigating whether a Trump-supporting woman who took over Ashley Biden's (right) room in a Florida rental house tried to sell her diary to Project Veritas during a bitter custody battle. She's photographed with her dad on the Fourth of July 2021 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HEwxh_0dPmcVIU00
Ashley Biden (right) sits with her parents Jill Biden (left) and Joe Biden (center) at the Democratic National Convention in 2008, when Biden was then Sen. Barack Obama's running mate 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsMiT_0dPmcVIU00
Ashley Biden (right) at age six is seen with her father, now President Joe Biden, when the then-senator was running for president the first time in August 1987

After going to rehab in Florida in 2019, Ashley Biden moved into a two-bedroom house rented by a friend Delray Beach, Florida, staying there while her father competed in the Democratic primaries in the spring of 2020.

But in June, for the final months of the campaign, Ashley Biden relocated back to the Philadelphia area, leaving some of her belongings at the house, with plans to move back in the fall before the lease expired in November.

Her roommate allowed an ex-girlfriend named Aimee Harris and her two children to move in.

Harris was going through a bitter custody battle and struggling financially.

Her 'social media postings and conversations with friends suggested that she was a fan of Mr. Trump,' The Times report said.

Harris soon found out that Ashley Biden had lived at the address previously and left some of her things at the home, according to the Times' sources.

What happened next is the subject of the investigation.

Project Veritas told a federal judge that in September someone described as 'a tipster' called and left a voicemail, telling the conservative group that 'a new occupant moved into a place where Ashley Biden had previously been staying and found Ms. Biden's diary and other personal items.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yo28i_0dPmcVIU00
Ashley Biden (left) walks alongside her father President Joe Biden (right) as they leave church last month in Wilmington, Delaware 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UTBI_0dPmcVIU00
Ashley Biden is photographed arriving at a White House state dinner in October 2016 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SleBM_0dPmcVIU00
Ashley Biden (left) onstage at the Democratic National Convention in Denver in 2008 alongside her mother Jill Biden (right) and grandmother Jean Biden (center) 

The 'diary is pretty crazy,' the message said. 'I think it's worth taking a look at,' the caller added.

Project Veritas confirmed that the group paid money for the diary.

They did it through an unnamed proxy from two people identified by their initials - A.H. and R.K.

The group said they purchased the diary lawfully.

The Times identified those individuals as Harris and Robert Kurlander.

Kurlander was a longtime friend and former housemate of Harris, who previously pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in a drug-related money laundering scheme and was sentenced to 40 months in prison.

Kurlander tweeted at Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in October 2020, just weeks before election day, asking 'where are Biden's two kids? Why aren't they campaigning like your 4 kids? Your great awesome kids. You can tell a lot about the family by the children !!!!!'

'Ashley and Hunter are disasters,' he continued. 'Reflection of the parents. Joe !!!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07d59u_0dPmcVIU00
Robert Kurlander tweeted at Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in October 2020, just weeks before election day, telling them that 'Ashley and Hunter are disasters' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485ROU_0dPmcVIU00
The head of Project Veritas, James O'Keefe, was pulled out of his apartment wearing just underwear and handcuffs during an early morning raid last month

He's continued to share pro-Trump tweets since.

Kurlander is the possible link to a Trump donor whose conduct investigators are looking into, The Times found.

The woman, Elizabeth Fago, is a Florida-based businesswoman, who was nominated by Trump in December 2020 to serve on the National Cancer Advisory Board.

She and Kurlander are pictured together in July 2020.

The newspaper also found that she visited the Trump White House twice, and her realtor son, Joey Fago, worked with Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, when the couple bought their $9.7 million Florida property.

Joey Fago posted a video that showed he and his mother at the White House on election night 2020.

It remains unclear how Harris and Kurlander made contact with Project Veritas - and what role, if any, Elizabeth Fago played.

The head of Project Veritas, James O'Keefe, was pulled out of his apartment wearing just underwear and handcuffs during an early morning raid last month, two days after other Project Veritas employees had their homes raided by the FBI.

O'Keefe, according to court filings, told his team in an October 12 email that he decided not to publish a story about the diary.

'We have no doubt the document is real,' he said, but he added that it would be 'characterized as a cheap shot.'

Four days later, Project Veritas wrote to the then-Democratic nominee and his campaign to say they had obtained Ashley Biden's 'abandoned' diary and wanted to question the now-president on-camera.

'Should we not hear from you by Tuesday, October 20, 2020, we will have no choice but to act unilaterally and reserve the right to disclose that you refused our offer to provide answers to the questions raised by your daughter,' Project Veritas' chief legal officer Jered T. Ede wrote.

Biden's lawyers responded by calling the ask an 'extortionate effort to secure an interview.'

They refused to acknowledge whether the diary belonged to Ashley Biden, but told Ede it should be regarded as stolen property and called it 'ludicrous' that it was abandoned.

The lawyers said 'serious crimes' might have been committed.

Biden's lawyer Roberta Kaplan told Ede, according to The Times, 'This is insane; we should send to SDNY.'

Biden's lawyers did alert prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, which is now in charge of the probe.

During the back-and-forth, on October 24, the conservative site National File published excerpts of the diary, and later the full thing.

The postings didn't get a lot of attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KjKH_0dPmcVIU00
Lawyer Adam Leo Bantner (pictured) was captured in bodycam footage dropping off bags of possessions that belonged to Ashley Biden in November 2020 to the Delray Beach Police Department 

The site said it obtained the diary from someone at another organization that refused to publish it.

In a court filing last month, O'Keefe's lawyer said Project Veritas arranged for Ashley Biden's possessions to be delivered to a police station in Florida in early November 2020, near the Delray Beach property.

'Project Veritas gave the diary to law enforcement to ensure it could be returned to its rightful owner,' O'Keefe said in a statement last month.

A Florida lawyer named Adam Leo Bantner dropped off the bags the day after Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election.

Citing the police report and bodycam footage, The Times said Bantner told officers that his client told him that the property was 'possibly stolen' and he 'got it from an unknown person at a hotel.'

Bantner describes the bags as 'crap' to an officer, who then responds he's going to throw the bags in the garbage because there was no 'information' or 'proof of evidence.'

'Like I said, I’m fine with it,' Bantner replied.

The police report said that officers determined the items in the bags belonged to Ashley Biden, alerting both the Secret Service and the FBI, which collected them.

Comments / 145

let’s go Brandon
6d ago

When the fbi looks into a stolen diary more than school shooters, school shooting, sex trafficking, drug trafficking, etc. it shows just who the FBI really is

Reply(8)
53
Chris Hall
6d ago

like FB and Twitter who censored truthfull negative stories about Biden. That was an insurrection and interference of our election process. WHERE'S THE COMMISSION AGAINST FB AND TWITTER? THAT'S RIGHT, DEMOCRATS SUPPORT BIG TECH. AFTER ALL IT WAS BIG TECH CORRUPTION THAT HELPED BIDEN GET IN THE WH!

Reply(46)
44
makingliberalslookstupiddaily
6d ago

Well that points to the fact that it is real and that Biden was forcing his daughter to shower with him. Scary thought. They aren’t doing anything about it

Reply(11)
32
Related
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump's latest lawsuit against Letitia James is rich, even for Trump

In yet another transparent move to deflect and delay, former President Donald Trump, along with the Trump Organization, on Monday filed a lawsuit in a New York federal court against New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging that her pending and very active investigations into Trump and his company’s business practices are politically motivated and violate his constitutional rights.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

Joe Biden's dog Major has been GIVEN AWAY after being ousted from White House for biting Secret Service agent. President welcomed new German Shepherd pup Commander on Monday, and is planning to adopt a CAT next month

The White House welcomed a new puppy named Commander on Monday, but also admitted that President Joe Biden's rescue dog Major had been sent to a new home after a biting scandal. Major, who made history in January as the first rescue dog to come live at the executive mansion,...
PETS
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. McCarthy plans to start 7 investigations into Biden admin if GOP retakes House in 2022: Report

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is preparing to open several investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration if the GOP regains control of Congress in 2022, a new report revealed. According to plans obtained exclusively by Axios, House Republicans intend to get aggressive against the Biden administration, with plans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Roberta Kaplan
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Ashley Biden
MSNBC

45 Rattled!: Trump reveals ‘tell’ in escalating money probe

Former Florida blogger Donald Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James over her inquiry into his business practices. Trump argues “her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass…” MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by investigative journalist David Cay Johnston and Neal Katyal to discuss. Dec. 21, 2021.
POTUS
Deadline

Joe Biden Says A Rematch Against Donald Trump Would “Increase The Prospect” Of Him Running Again; Concedes Officials Are “Chasing Omicron” But Promises January Relief

In an interview with ABC News, President Joe Biden repeated previous plans to run for re-election in 2024 — especially the race ended up a rematch against his 2020 opponent, Donald Trump. Asked by World News Tonight anchor David Muir during an exclusive sit-down in the White House about whether he will seek re-election, the 79-year-old Biden answered, “Yes.” He elaborated, with a slight hedge: “I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now, in good health, then in fact I would run again.” Some supporters have called...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Veritas#Doj#Fbi#The Justice Department#The New York Times#Democratic
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

274K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy