Kan. woman injured after rear-end crash in Manhattan

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Two years after Zach Morrisey was shot to death in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City, his relatives say they’re still waiting for answers. Morrisey, of Leawood, Kansas, was killed on Dec. 21, 2019. He was shot on the parking lot of a Leawood apartment complex as he was sitting inside a car with a friend. No arrests have been made. Morrisey was 24.

KANSAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO