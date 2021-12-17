Kan. woman injured after rear-end crash in Manhattan
MANHATTAN —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Thursday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County...jcpost.com
MANHATTAN —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Thursday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0