ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kan. woman injured after rear-end crash in Manhattan

JC Post
JC Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MANHATTAN —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Thursday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
JC Post

Kan. man tossed drugs from car during 'slow-speed pursuit'

A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after leading police on a "slow-speed pursuit" through part of the city early this morning. Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, an officer in the 300 block of S. Fourth Street observed a silver 2006 Nissan Altima with...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Woman dies after SUV rear-ends semi on Kansas highway

BROWN COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Friday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Suburban driven by Socorro Mercado, 48, West Concord, MN., was southbound on U.S. 75 at the Sac and Fox Truck Stop. The SUV rear-ended a 2011...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Two years later, still no arrests in Kansas man's death

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Two years after Zach Morrisey was shot to death in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City, his relatives say they’re still waiting for answers. Morrisey, of Leawood, Kansas, was killed on Dec. 21, 2019. He was shot on the parking lot of a Leawood apartment complex as he was sitting inside a car with a friend. No arrests have been made. Morrisey was 24.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

KBI: 2 dead after shooting outside Kansas home

ELK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot and killed outside a home in Longton, Kansas early Thursday morning, according to a media release from the KBI. The Elk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Manhattan, KS
Accidents
City
Valley Center, KS
Manhattan, KS
Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Accidents
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Riley County, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
JC Post

Kan. man with kids in vehicle ran over man, fled from police

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after he allegedly ran over a man and fled from police. Just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in the 1600 block of South Millwood in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. As officers arrived,...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police capture wanted Kansas kidnapping, assault suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged kidnapping and assault have a suspect in custody. On Sunday, police received a call for service reference a past assault in the 3800 BLK SW Topeka Boulevard in Topeka, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. After a thorough investigation, Detectives issued an Attempt...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

RCPD: $5000 damage to soccer field at Anneberg Park

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities and the city of Manhattan are investigating after someone drove on soccer field 5 at Anneberg Park causing an estimated $5,000 worth of damage. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Kansas man jailed again for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged domestic battery. On Thursday, police arrested 41-year-old Christian E. Longbrake, 41, Atchison, in the 1400 Block of Utility Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He jailed on requested charges of domestic battery and interference with law enforcement.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
JC Post

Kan. man accused of setting fire during domestic dispute

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an alleged arson fire at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a domestic violence call in the 2600 block of SE Minnesota Avenue, according to Police Lt. Aaron Jones. Upon arrival they noticed smoke...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

KBI: Officer shot suspect who allegedly drove at police

BUTLER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday night in Andover, according to a media release from the agency. Preliminary information indicates that just after 10:30 p.m., the Andover Police Department received a 911 call from a citizen reporting...
ANDOVER, KS
JC Post

3 injured after pickup side-swipes FedEx van on Kansas highway

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon northwest of Salina. Chad Markby, 38, of Culver, was northbound on N. Hedville Road in a 2011 Ford F250 pickup when he crossed the center line and side-swiped a southbound 2020 General Motors FedEx van driven by April Padget, 38, of Salina, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The collision occurred at approximately 2:23 p.m. Tuesday just north of the intersection with Watkins Road.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

KBI: Homicide investigation at Cowley State Fishing Lake

COWLEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that took place Wednesday night at the Cowley State Fishing Lake, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night, the Cowley County Sheriff’s...
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Signals#Fort Riley#Traffic Accident#Dodge#Ems
JC Post

Kansas man critically injured after ejected in rollover crash

Two people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash north of Salina late Monday afternoon. A 2010 Toyota RAV4 was westbound on Granville Road just west of N. Ohio Street when it went off the south side of the road and rolled numerous times, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police ID 2 Kan. men who died in wrong-way, head-on crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal wrong-way crash have identified 37-year-old Brandon White and 60-year-old Rayburn Langston, both of Wichita as the victims of the fatal accident that occurred Tuesday morning on Westbound Kellogg between Edwards and West Street, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Just after 9:00...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas man jailed in Pennsylvania wanted for Texas homicide

PITTSBURGH, PA (AP) — Police say a man suspected of shoplifting at a store where he worked in Pittsburgh is wanted for homicide in Texas. Officers were called to the Family Dollar store on Wednesday night to assist with the termination of 22-year-old Joseph Tedder of Hutchinson, Kansas. But...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. man enters plea in woman's drive-by shooting death

MONTGOMERY COUNTY– A Kansas man has pleaded no contest to first-degree murder for a 2019 shooting death in southeast Kansas, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Benjamin Job Mason II, 20, of Coffeyville, entered a no contest plea Monday in Montgomery County District Court. Judge F. William Cullins accepted the plea to one count of first-degree murder and set sentencing for 1 p.m., February 15, 2022.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
JC Post

Kansas woman sentence in death of 3-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman has been sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for killing a 3-year-old girl in a case that drew attention to the agency responsible for overseeing young children in the state. Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick was sentenced Monday, a little more than...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

RCPD: Driver allegedly pointed gun at couple stopped at intersection

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged aggravated assault in Manhattan. Just after 6p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 2700 block of Anderson Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department Activity Report. A 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man reported...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Gas prices still around $3 a gallon heading to Christmas in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Heading into Christmas travel, gas prices in Kansas continue to be around the $3 a gallon mark. "Right now, we've been experiencing a little bit of a decline in gas prices over the past four to six weeks," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "Here in Kansas, we're at $2.97 a gallon. That's down 2 cents from a week ago and down eight cents from where we were a month ago."
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy