News 9+ Politics: Hassan's position on the filibuster; 2022 predictions

MANCHESTER, N.H. — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan on Friday defended her controversial decision to support ending the 60-vote Senate filibuster for voting rights legislation, calling the change necessary to ensure that the nation’s elections continue to be run impartially without partisan influence. “If we can’t protect the wonderful...
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, announced Thursday night she will support an effort to sidestep the Senate’s filibuster rules to pass voting rights legislation despite unified Republican opposition. Her announcement during a speech on the Senate floor comes as Democrats are rallying behind the sweeping legislation, since...
New England prides itself as the birthplace of American liberty. Right now, after an unprecedented attack on a free election by a sitting president, we face an ongoing constitutional crisis threatening fundamental pillars of that liberty: voting and the protection of election results. This year has brought a spree of...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan re-emphaized their support for President Joe Biden’s vaccine-or-testing mandate for private employers of 100 or more workers after the U.S. Senate on Wednesday night narrowly passed a resolution to nullify the administration’s proposal. The vote was 52-48,...
Three Democratic members of Congress announced Sunday that they have breakthrough coronavirus infections. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, and Cory Booker, of New Jersey, as well as Rep. Jason Crow, of Colorado, shared that they had tested positive for COVID-19 via tweets from their official accounts. They all reported having...
Madison Cawthorn is the youngest member of Congress and an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump. After being elected to Congress in November 2020, Cawthorn has used his political status and far-right position to speak openly about the issues he thinks need attention. Article continues below advertisement. Despite his...
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is expressing optimism about his odds of securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination even as former president Donald Trump hints that he might run again. In an interview with the Truth Gazette, a conservative outlet run by 15-year-old Brilyn Hollyhand, Cruz said he would “absolutely” consider...
Sen. Chris Coons became the 10th member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 this week as the omicron variant has let to a spike in cases in Washington, D.C. and across the country. 'In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR...
One of the odder moments of the 2016 election was the announcement of the Republican running mate. Not Donald Trump’s announcement of Mike Pence. Sen. Ted Cruz’s announcement of Carly Fiorina. Perhaps you’d forgotten this little incident. It was late April 2016, and it was already nearly certain...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
Miranda Devine said Thursday that Hillary Clinton is begging Democrats to consider her again with her "masterclass in self-pity and delusion" after she tearfully read what was her would-be victory speech if Donald Trump hadn't defeated her in the 2016 presidential election. HILLARY CLINTON TEARS UP READING WOULD BE 2016...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was confused by the 'Let's Go Brandon' chants in San Francisco during her speech trying to drum up support that tanked for Build Back Better that got shellacked by Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. The incident came about when someone chanted the slur "Let's...
Donald Trump appeared on Fox Business this week and was asked about recent developments on Capitol Hill. Predictably, the former president complained that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is "a disaster," condemned the popular new infrastructure law, and whined that Republicans didn't go far enough to threaten the United States with default before raising the debt ceiling.
Republican Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has spent the year in an unusual position. There are over 500 members of Congress, but Rice is literally the only one to vote against certifying President Joe Biden's election victory and for Donald Trump's second impeachment. This week, the South Carolinian tried...
Comments / 0