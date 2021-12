Community Blood Bank is holding a blood drive Thursday at AHN Saint Vincent until 3:30 p.m. Appointments are encouraged to limit the wait time. Walk-ins are welcome, too. "It really is more critical right now for us to see donors in the door," said Erin Tighe, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank. "We're closed a couple of extra days just for the holidays on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. That means we need to see the same amount of donors dressed in less days. Anything we can do leading up to the holidays so that it's not a mad rush at the end of the year will help."

NORTH EAST, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO