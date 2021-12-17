How James Franco's Harry Osborn Fits Into 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Many actors returned to the Spider-Man universe for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," but some fans were left wondering if James Franco would also be invited...www.newsweek.com
Many actors returned to the Spider-Man universe for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," but some fans were left wondering if James Franco would also be invited...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0