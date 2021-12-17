ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How James Franco's Harry Osborn Fits Into 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many actors returned to the Spider-Man universe for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," but some fans were left wondering if James Franco would also be invited...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Dane Dehaan
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
James Franco
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Willem Dafoe
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Pulled Off Something “Entirely Unique”

In 2015, Tom Holland was put through the wringer to land the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. “There were six or seven auditions and callbacks and work sessions and screen tests,” recalls casting director Sarah Finn. “By the time he came in for his final screen test, he knew it and we knew it. We felt it.” Six years (and a few Avengers films) later, Holland is poised to unveil his sixth and most ambitious appearance as the wallcrawler with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film, opening Dec. 17, combines three generations of Spider-Man movies. It includes previous villains...
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Spider-Man’ Stars Talk Timothee Chalamet Potentially Playing Harry Osborn

The stars of Spider-Man: No Way Home ponder the idea of Timothee Chalamet playing Harry Osborn. Ever since his introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Tom Holland version of Spider-Man has introduced a slew of new characters, but a few integral figures of the character’s history have been absent. In particular, Peter Parker’s best friend Harry Osborn is nowhere to be seen at this moment. Obviously, numerous fan-castings have been brought up, and perhaps the most popular choice amongst fans is Academy Award-nominee Timothee Chalamet.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Marvel#The Green Goblin#Spider Man#No Way Home
Variety

Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton is dusting off his signature cape and cowl for “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. Though plot details have been kept under wrap, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Reveals How the Movie Pays Tribute to Sam Raimi's Trilogy

While the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home is being treated as the "end of a trilogy" and the culminating installment of everything Tom Holland's Spider-Man has been through in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's hard to ignore the influence of Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy. Twenty years later, it's still largely considered the character's cinematic high point, and while Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming) are respected filmmakers, they aren't the kind of people who reshaped an entire genre (or two) like Raimi can say he is.
MOVIES
Esquire

There Is Only One Spider-Man: Tobey Maguire

You might not remember that the 2002 Spider-Man opens with voice-over narration from Tobey Maguire. In fact, all three films in Sam Raimi’s superhero trilogy start this way. “The story of my life is not for the faint of heart,” Maguire reads. “If somebody told you I was just your average, ordinary guy, not a care in the world…then somebody lied.”
MOVIES
atlantanews.net

Spider-Man No Way Home Streaming Free online: How to watch

Marvel's Movie!! Here are options for downloading or watching Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Spider-Man: No Way Home available to stream? Is watching Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option/service. Details on how you can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Just Gave Spider-Man a New Ability

It has been a big weekend for Spider-Man at the box office. Meanwhile, the new Spider-Man in the comics showed off a unique ability. Spoilers follow for The Amazing Spider-Man #81 by Saladin Ahmed, Carlos Gomez, Bryan Valenza, and Joe Caramagna follow. In the comics currently, Peter Parker is comatose, leaving his clone, Ben Reilly, to take on the Spider-Man mantle once again. But Ben isn't doing it alone. The Beyond Corporation sponsors him, and the company has used its vast resources to set Ben and his girlfriend, Janine, up in a high-end apartment and upgraded the Spider-Man suit.
COMICS
PennLive.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: How to watch, plot, cast, trailer

The highly anticipated “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is coming out. Here’s how you can watch the superhero epic. Big-budgeted, epic movies have returned to movie theaters now. Hence, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” isn’t streaming yet. Marvel fans have to go to a nearby movie theater to see the epic. They can buy tickets via Fandango, AMC, Regal or check local listings for a nearby movie theater.
MOVIES
