Photos: A look back at OU strength coach Jerry Schmidt's career so far

Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims is excited about learning under Jerry Schmidt, a legendary strength-and-conditioning coach who has made his return to Norman. “I’ve definitely heard stories about him, things he’s put players through, and I think he’s going to push this program to a new level definitely, especially the players on this team,” Mims said. “I think it’s going to build us to a mental strength that we’ve never really been to before, I’m pretty sure.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO