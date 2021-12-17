Photos: A look back at OU strength coach Jerry Schmidt's career so far

Oklahoma released the terms it has reached with new assistant football coaches Jerry Schmidt, Miguel Chavis and Brandon Hall via open records request on Tuesday. All three coaches joining head coach Brent Venables’ staff are initially slated for two-year deals. Schmidt, OU’s director of sports enhancement and strength and...
Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims is excited about learning under Jerry Schmidt, a legendary strength-and-conditioning coach who has made his return to Norman. “I’ve definitely heard stories about him, things he’s put players through, and I think he’s going to push this program to a new level definitely, especially the players on this team,” Mims said. “I think it’s going to build us to a mental strength that we’ve never really been to before, I’m pretty sure.
The 2021 college football season is almost in the books, which means it's time to hand out grades for all of the first-year head coaches. Last offseason's coaching carousel provided us plenty of intrigue heading into this season, including Steve Sarkisian's move to Texas, Bryan Harsin's decision to leave Boise State for Auburn and Josh Heupel's jump up from UCF to Tennessee.
There was disappointment in Clemson circles that the Tigers did not get invited to the Gator Bowl this season. After today's news, it appears Clemson is fortunate to be playing in the Cheez-It Bowl. Texas (...)
CLEMSON -- Dabo Swinney didn’t just pluck away two of the most highly regarded high school football coaches in the Southeast for his Clemson staff six years ago because of friendships with them. Swinney wasn’t going to just put them in comfortable, well-paid college analyst jobs at a national...
Clemson has officially lost another commitment in the class of 2022. Hays (Kan.) High School four-star linebacker Jaren Kanak announced his decommitment from Dabo Swinney's program on Thursday via social media. (...)
The Clemson Insider has learned that Clemson has reached out to a defensive back in the 2022 recruiting class. TCI can confirm that Clemson co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mickey Conn reached (...)
Not overlooking opponents has become a staple for Oklahoma coach Porter Moser. He emphasized that before the Sooners’ 70-50 win on Sunday against UT Arlington (3-7), and that’s the same message for his Sooners heading into today’s game with Alcorn State (1-10). “I've got a lot of...
A pair of former Oklahoma assistant coaches topped USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg’s head coaching hires re-rank for 2021. Josh Heupel is the last Oklahoma quarterback to lead the Sooners to a national championship with his epic campaign in the 2000 season. Though Heupel’s tenure as Oklahoma’s offensive...
The Oklahoma men’s team will soon lose a high-ranking staff member at the end of the year. The Sooners’ 72-48 win against Alcorn State Wednesday at the Lloyd Noble Center marked the final game for Mike Shepard, OU’s director of basketball operations. Shepard accepted the athletic director position at Casady School earlier this month.
Coming off back-to-back 20-point wins over Arkansas and UT Arlington, Oklahoma (9-2) turns its attention toward Alcorn State at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Norman. Senior guard Umoja Gibson led the Sooners against the Mavericks on Dec. 19, scoring 14 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Senior forward Tanner Groves added 13 and junior forward Jalen Hill had 12.
Isaiah Bowser ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, Ryan O'Keefe had 85 yards on seven receptions, and Central Florida earned Sunshine State bragging rights by beating Florida 29-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night.
Comments / 0