Oscar Tshiebwe is hellbent on breaking every rebounding record (Kentucky or NCAA, it doesn’t matter to him) that has ever existed. His initial two games in a Wildcat uniform saw him record 20 rebounds in both, the first coming against Duke. Since then, he’s built his rebounding average up to 15.5. For reference, no Division I player has finished with at least 15 boards per game since 1980; 41 years ago.

BASKETBALL ・ 19 HOURS AGO