ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Countdown Sale offers big saving on over 900 digital games

By Laurent Giret
onmsft.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has kicked off its massive Xbox Countdown Sale today, with up to 50% discounts on over 900 Xbox digital games. The sale will last through January 3, 2022, and Xbox gamers can save big on various triple A games...

www.onmsft.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
Westport News

Playstation 5 will be in stock at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST

The absurdly-difficult-to-purchase Playstation 5, released over a year ago at this point, will be in stock at Walmart on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) for Walmart+ members. There will likely (if only technically) be a sale for non-members after that, but in the past, the console has sold out well before this happens.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 Restock Hits Walmart Today And It's Open to Everyone

It seems as though a PS5 restock happens at least once a week at Walmart, and your latest opportunity is happening today, December 13th. Walmart has confirmed that the next PS5 restock (Disc version only) will be available to buy right here starting at 9am PST / 12pm EST, and it's open to everyone. That is to say, most of Walmart's recent PS5 restocks have been available only to Walmart+ members, so this is a rare opportunity.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Store#Xbox Gamers#Xbox Series X#Xbox Countdown Sale#Microsoft#Battlefield 2042#Resident Evil Village#Xbox Com#The Microsoft Store
T3.com

PS5 restock: Sony is giving Christmas shoppers another chance to buy a PlayStation 5 today

Update 2: All PS5 stock has now sold out. It sold out ridiculously fast once again, maybe lasting just over 30 minutes with disc-only consoles available. It's not all bad news, though. BT has put up various bundles of PS5 stock for anyone that's a customer, while we're also expecting EE to follow in the coming days. To keep up with all of this, head to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are about to disappear

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas right around the corner, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago....
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and other sites stop working

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and several other leading sites appear to have gone down briefly amid a widespread internet outage.Website health monitor Down Detector registered thousands of reports of the websites not working.It is not immediately clear what the issue is, though problems were also impacting Amazon Web Services, which hosts a number of high-profile sites and platforms.Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and popular video game Rocket League were also was hit by the issues, which come just three days before Christmas.The issue appears to have been relatively short lived, with service resuming within 30 minutes of the reports first appearing on Wednesday afternoon. Read More Amazon Ring working on doorbells that detect people by their skin and smellSome of the world’s biggest websites just brokeLarge parts of the internet are breaking
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Third AWS outage in two weeks takes down multiple games and services

Amazon Web Services has just had its third outage in just over two weeks, rendering games like Fortnite and New World unplayable. The fault is down to power issues at one of Amazon's data centers in North Viriginia. DownDetector is showing the issues mostly affecting the Epic Games Store including Fortnite and Rocket League, along with Amazon's own New World. Crusader Kings developer Paradox Interactive warned players they may not be able to log in and use services right now thanks to the problems. The outage is also affecting a couple of mobile games like Clash of Clans and Simpson Tapped Out, but this time most of the reported downtime seems to be happening in non-gaming territories.
COMPUTERS
gamingideology.com

Nintendo Switch Christmas eShop sale: Grab mega savings on thousands of games

Christmas has started early on the Nintendo Switch as the platform holder launches its festive sale. As part of the latest eShop sale, over 1,000 games have been discounted for Nintendo Switch. This includes titles like Final Fantasy 7, Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Overcooked 2, and Outer Worlds. The...
VIDEO GAMES
WBRE

Amazon’s tablet costs $200 less than an iPad — here’s what I found

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. I have a fair amount of experience using tablets. In the past, I have primarily used iPads, yet I sometimes struggle to justify the high cost for something I mostly use only to view media, browse the web and play the periodic app-based game. So, when it […]
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Insane Amazon deal gets you an Echo Dot for $1

There are Echo Dot deals all the time at Amazon. That is surely at least a big part of the reason why it’s the single best-selling Alexa smart speaker Amazon has ever made. It’s already quite reasonable at $40-$50, but frequent discounts chop that already affordable price even lower. For example, Amazon is running sales right now that get you the $50 4th-gen Echo Dot for $29.99 or the $60 Echo Dot with Clock to $34.99. That said, Amazon’s current sales don’t offer discounts anywhere near the one in the special hidden deal Amazon is running right now on the previous-generation...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Save big on Oclean electric toothbrushes in this massive Christmas sale

If you’re still scrambling around looking for the perfect holiday gift this season, whether it’s for you or someone on your holiday shopping list, here’s a suggestion that works like a charm: an electric toothbrush. People love these and they make for an excellent holiday gift. If...
SHOPPING
attackofthefanboy.com

Xbox Game Awards Sale 2021: Best Deals and Discounts

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for many reasons. One, the annual Game Awards is premiering tonight, and two, the games nominated are at a high discount which is great for the holiday season. The sale starts today and goes until midnight on December 13th. Snag these incredible discounts while you can to save this holiday season. With that said, here is the Xbox Game Awards Sale of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Microsoft's Season Of Xbox Offers Discounts And Rewards On Multiple Games

Microsoft is celebrating the holidays with a new Season of Xbox event. The publisher will be offering a big collection of free game updates, new content, discounts, and more with Season of Xbox. All players have to do is go to Rewards on their Xbox console now to start earning points for browsing the collection on offer.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy