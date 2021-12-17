Katy Perry says she and Orlando Bloom give each other advice on fashion

Katy Perry﻿ and Orlando Bloom don't just consult each other on important life decisions, they also discuss their respective fashion choices.

Speaking to E! News' Daily Pop , the pop star said she and her fiancé are brutally honest with each other when it comes to what they wear.

Perry said the couple often talk about costumes and makeup, given their respective careers, and the actor will "ask for notes" regarding fashion. She added, "It's fun, and we tell each other the truth. I'm like, 'Babe, don't wear that. You look like something. Don't.'"

The "American Idol" judge also teased what fashion choices her fans can expect when she debuts her new Las Vegas residency, "Katy Perry: PLAY."

"These costumes, some of them have tricks in them," Perry said of her looks. "There's a lot of rhinestones."

Perry also said she finally "gave the people what they wanted," which was going back to her long, black hair. That hair, which she said is "going to be a little sexy," will be front and center at her upcoming residency.

The "Teenage Dream" singer said both Bloom and their 1-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, are "going to see the show plenty of times."

"Katy Perry: PLAY" begins Wednesday, Dec. 29, at at Resorts World in Las Vegas. The show runs thought March 19, 2022, and will feature a special performances for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Tickets are available on Perry's official website .