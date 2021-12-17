ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Holland on Wanting To Take a Break From His Career To Start a Family

Hypebae
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt just 25 years old, Tom Holland has had a pretty successful acting career. Now he’s looking forward to the next chapter in his life: possibly starting a family. “I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career,” The Spider-Man star told People. “I want to take...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Ready To Start A Family’ After Zendaya Gushes Over Him: ‘I Love Kids’

The ‘Spider-Man’ star showed that he’s excited to take an off-screen adventure, after playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could Spider-Dad be the next role in Tom Holland‘s career? The 25-year-old actor spoke about his desire to start a family and be a father in the future during a Wednesday December 15 interview with People. Tom, who’s dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to the day he has kids of his own, when explaining that he thinks he’d be a teacher if he weren’t an actor.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Variety

‘The Take’: Adele’s Vegas Show Breaks Ticket Records, Tom Holland Finds Post ‘Spider-Man’ Role

It looks like the show…will go on? The Golden Globes nominations come next week, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association remains under heavy scrutiny and the awards ceremony has no broadcast partner, meaning the show won’t be airing on NBC this year. Still, the HFPA is unveiling the nominations bright and early on Monday, but with no official submissions or support for studios or celebrities, who won’t be on hand for the noms being announced. Meanwhile, the 2022 Oscar race continues to heat up with NYFCC and AFI winners announced this past week.
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#British#Instagram
editorials24.com

Tom Holland Wants a Part on ‘Euphoria’ With Zendaya

Tristan Thompson Alleged Baby Momma Maralee Nichols Shares HER Story – And First Pic Of His Child!. A Senior writer & Editor, James is a postgraduate in biotechnology and has an immense interest in following news developments. Quiet by nature, he is an avid Lacrosse player. He is responsible for handling the office staff writers and providing them with the latest updates happenings in the world. He writes for almost all sections of Editorials 24.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
/Film

Tom Holland Wants His Spider-Man To Fight A Living Vampire

Talk of Spider-Man villains has been a trending topic lately in the lead-up to the December 17 opening of Marvel Studios and Sony's hotly anticipated "Spider-Man: No Way Home." That might have something to do with the fact that (SPOILER from the trailer!) the Marvel Cinematic Universe is pulling out all the stops by bringing back non-canonical villains from Sony's non-MCU flicks to form a kind of Sinister Six, including Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Lizard, Sandman, and likely more. So with bad guys being such a big talking point, it's no wonder that star Tom Holland is looking ahead to who he might do battle with in future Spider-Man movies, of which he's said to be signing on to an additional three more after this latest one.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Tom Holland Wanted His Spider-Man to Be This Generation's Marty McFly

Tom Holland's Spider-Man inspiration is a blast from the past: Marty McFly, the time-traveling teenager played by Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future. Director Jon Watts paid homage to seminal '80s teen comedies The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller's Day Off when sending a rebooted Peter Parker (Holland) back to high school in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, a spin on a John Hughes-esque superhero movie. But Holland, who entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, drew heavy inspiration from Fox's role as Marty McFly in Robert Zemeckis' Back to the Future trilogy.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Tom Holland wants to join Spider-Verse sequel

This week has been every Spider-Man fan’s dream. Not only is the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home just around the corner, Sony Pictures dropped a trailer for the sequel to their 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse. The sequel is titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse (Part One)....
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

Tom Holland Wants To Be A Dad

Tom Holland is growing up and though we know it happens in life, we’re also not going to lie that this makes us feel a little old. Never mind the fact that we are, doesn’t mean that we want to feel that way. The actor has been doing...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ABC News

'Spider-Man' producer says she warned Tom Holland and Zendaya not to date

The latest Spider-Man movie, "No Way Home," brings together nearly 20 years of superhero film nostalgia, and one producer is recalling the advice she gave the various actors who have played Peter Parker and his romantic interest. Amy Pascal, who has produced all of Tom Holland's Spidey trilogy as well...
MOVIES
The Independent

No Way Home: Tom Holland and Zendaya on working with ‘surprise’ actors in Spider-Man film

Tom Holland and Zendaya have revealed how they felt about working with three surprise actors in Spider-Man: No Way Home.After months of speculation, the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought back Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the two leads of previous Spider-Man films.Both actors appeared in No Way Home, reprising their roles as different multiversal iterations of Peter Parker.Before the film was released, it was already confirmed that Holland’s Peter Parker would be facing off against a number of villains from previous franchises, including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.However, Maguire and Garfield consistently shut...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy