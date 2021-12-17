ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Oh My Girl's Jiho and aespa's Karina seen wearing the same dress but giving off different vibes at the 'KBS Song Festival'

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe '2021 KBS Song Festival' took place on December 17, and many artists and celebrities adorned the red carpet as they made their way to the event. On this day, many K-pop artists garnered much attention for their exceptional beauty and stunning wardrobe on the bright red carpet. In particular, Oh...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpopstarz.com

UNIVERSE Reveals OH MY GIRL Concept Photos for Their New Song 'Shark'

UNIVERSE presented 8 concept photos, containing the lovely charms of girl group OH MY GIRL. On December 16, the global fandom platform UNIVERSE made headlines by releasing eight concept photos of UNIVERSE MUSIC's new song "Shark" through the app and official SNS channel. In the released image, OH MY GIRL...
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Seventeen's Hoshi reveals how Junghan ruined his pants in the waiting room at the '2021 KBS Gayo Festival'

There's never a peaceful(?) day in life when you're a member of the K-Pop boy group Seventeen. On December 17, Seventeen attended the '2021 KBS Gayo Festival' as one of the many performing artists. During the red carpet event, the members appeared in front of the press dressed in sleek, white suits, awing viewers with their clean and crisp visuals.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kbs Song Festival#The Dress#Oh My Girl#Aespa#Netizens
Vogue

Penélope Cruz Rounds Off The Year In The Most Festive Dress

We can always count on Penélope Cruz to deliver high-octane glamour on the red carpet. And when better to do so than at the height of the festive season?. At a film benefit held in celebration of her illustrious career at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, the 47-year-old Oscar-winner shone the brightest, naturally, in a dazzling custom Chanel ensemble. The look consisted of a scarlet dress – spun from the most luxurious iridescent silk fabric – that featured a bow detail on the front and an intricately bejewelled neckline for peak opulence. To top it all off, Cruz wore a pair of strappy black satin sandals, diamond earrings, and an up-do that put the emphasis on her full fringe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Wears a Rainbow Dress Made From Upcycled Sarees

In case you needed any further proof that Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's rainbow dress is anything short of spectacular, we invite you to look beyond the colors and gold embroidery for a moment. Ramakrishnan's stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer (who is also known for styling Taylor Swift's looks and music videos) sourced Maitreyi this piece from Indian designer Ashwin Thiyagarajan, who sewed together upcycled sarees to craft the dress with a sweetheart neckline and fitted, bustier style bodice. The banarasi panels you see here are all from fabric used in Ashwin's previous collections, making the number even more significant and reflective of the brand's DNA.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
allkpop.com

Netizens mesmerized by Karina's close-up shots during aespa's congratulatory stage at '2021 SBS Entertainment Awards'

Karina is mesmerizing netizens with her close-up shots from aespa's latest stage. On December 18, aespa delivered the congratulatory stage at the '2021 SBS Entertainment Awards'. At the beginning and at the end of their performance, close-up shots of Karina had netizens capturing the moment and sharing it on online community forums.
CELEBRITIES
kpopstarz.com

UNIVERSE X OH MY GIRL's New Song 'Shark' to be Released for The First Time

UNIVERSE has released an additional teaser video for OH MY GIRL's new song "Shark." On December 21, UNIVERSE, a global fandom platform, attracted fans' attention by introducing OH MY GIRL's "Shark" music video teaser through the app and official SNS. In the released teaser, Oh My Girl appears in each...
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

OH MY GIRL Gives Off Magical Spell With New Song 'Shark'

OH MY GIRL captivates K-pop listeners with a magical spell through their new song "Shark." The track came in collaboration with the global fandom platform UNIVERSE on various music sites at 6 pm on December 23.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

JYP's new boy band Xdinary Heroes drop 'Happy Death Day' band performance MV

JYP's new boy band Xdinary Heroes have dropped their band performance music video for "Happy Death Day". In the performance MV, Xdinary Heroes jam in a living room behind red curtains. "Happy Death Day" is the title song of the band's debut single, and it was written by members Jungsu and Gaon with the theme of facing a cold truth on what should be a day full of celebration.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy