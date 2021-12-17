Oh My Girl's Jiho and aespa's Karina seen wearing the same dress but giving off different vibes at the 'KBS Song Festival'

We can always count on Penélope Cruz to deliver high-octane glamour on the red carpet. And when better to do so than at the height of the festive season?. At a film benefit held in celebration of her illustrious career at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, the 47-year-old Oscar-winner shone the brightest, naturally, in a dazzling custom Chanel ensemble. The look consisted of a scarlet dress – spun from the most luxurious iridescent silk fabric – that featured a bow detail on the front and an intricately bejewelled neckline for peak opulence. To top it all off, Cruz wore a pair of strappy black satin sandals, diamond earrings, and an up-do that put the emphasis on her full fringe.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO