Bail was set at $500,000 for a West Chicago man who was accused of trying to suffocate his mother with a pillow in Wheaton, authorities said. Bryan Jones, 39, of the 200 block of Arbor Avenue, was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated domestic battery and one count of aggravated battery, according to a news release Thursday from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

WEST CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO