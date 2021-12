Intel has released its oneAPI 2022 toolkits, expanding cross-architecture features to provide developers greater utility and architectural choice. “I am impressed by the breadth of more than 900 technical improvements that the oneAPI software engineering team has done to accelerate development time and performance for critical application workloads across Intel’s client and server CPUs and GPUs. The rich set of oneAPI technologies conforms to key industry standards, with deep technical innovations that enable applications developers to obtain the best possible run-time performance from the cloud to the edge. Multi-language support and cross-architecture performance acceleration are ready today in our oneAPI 2022 release to further enable programmer productivity on Intel platforms,” said Greg Lavender, Intel chief technology officer, senior vice president and general manager of the Software and Advanced Technology Group.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 HOURS AGO