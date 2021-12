When The Santa Clause was first released in 1994, the world was in the grips of Tim Allen mania. He was the guy from the sitcom Home Improvement, he was about to become Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story just one year later. He was everywhere, and suddenly he was meant to be our new Santa Claus. Now here we are, 27 years later. The world is a different place. And I can tell you as a mom who rewatched The Santa Clause all by herself instead of putting it on in the background so I could make supper, this is not my Santa Claus. And probably not yours either.

