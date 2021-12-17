VIDEO: Florida man removed from flight for wearing red thong panties as face mask

Adam Jenne of Cape Coral

A southwest Florida man was kicked off a United Airlines flight for wearing a woman’s red thong panties as a facemask.

Adam Jenne of Cape Coral boarded Wednesday’s flight from Fort Lauderdale to Washington DC wearing a ‘Let’s Go Brandon” t-shirt when a flight attendant told Jenne he’d have to leave the flight before take-off.

In a written statement, United claimed “The customer clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions on the air.”

As you might imagine, we have video of the passenger being kicked off the flight ... and a couple of other passengers who voluntarily left the flight in solidarity with Jenne.

App users can see video here.

©2021 Cox Media Group