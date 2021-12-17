ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Taxpayers are once again footing the bill | Brief letters

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LXV0_0dPmTwOa00
Signage on a branch of NatWest Bank in central London. Photograph: Luke MacGregor/Reuters

UK Government Investments is still the majority shareholder ( 54.7% ) in NatWest, so will it be basically taxpayers who’ll pay most of the £264m fine recently given to NatWest at Southwark crown court because the bank failed to spot that huge amounts of cash deposited in black bin liners might be a bit dodgy ( Natwest fined £264m after taking deposits of laundered cash in bin bags, 13 December )?
Paul Tattam
Chinley, Derbyshire

• Susanne MacGregor ( Letters, 13 December ) tells only part of the Sir Omicron story. Anthony Trollope’s high-society physician is surnamed Pie – a play on the two neighbouring letters of the Greek alphabet: omicron and pi. Was Trollope presciently signalling the next Covid variant?
Michael Dunne
Brighton, East Sussex

• We puzzlers notice details, and I couldn’t help but notice that in your Wordsearch of 15 December, of all the 15 bands and artists from the 1980s, only one, the Pixies, included a member who was a woman.
Rachael Lukowska
Beckenham, London

• I fear for Pedanticus’s blood pressure when he reads the headline “ Son calls the shots as king lays low ” in your print edition (16 December).
Sue Jenkins
Thame, Oxfordshire

• As a friend once said to me: “Even an eider duck cannot lay down.”
Roger Bardell
Welwyn, Hertfordshire

• The penultimate letter above was amended on 19 December to correct the date of a print edition referred to in the cross-reference.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Former banker Richard Meddings to become chair of NHS England

Ministers have chosen a senior banker as the new chair of NHS England, with a brief to push through changes in the way the service operates and cut spiralling waiting lists. Richard Meddings, a former chair of TSB Bank, will take over the role early in the new year. He will be paid £63,000 a year for working two to three days a week, the Cabinet Office said .
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

The UK Is Slashing EV Grants Once Again

For the second time this year, the UK is slashing the grants available to buyers of electric vehicles (EVs) as it looks to curb spending and targets less expensive models. “Soaring demand for EVs leads to refocusing of grants on the most affordable zero-emission cars, making best use of taxpayer money,” the UK government said on Wednesday, announcing the changes to its EV incentive policies, the second major change in less than one year.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Trollope
The Independent

Christmas shoppers warned of scam parcel delivery texts

Last-minute Christmas shoppers are being warned that scam delivery text messages are on the increase.With many people ordering online this Christmas, huge numbers of parcels are being expected by households in the coming days.UK Finance, a trade association representing banks and other financial firms, said just over half (55.94%) of all reported “smishing” text messages in the final three months of this year have claimed to be from parcel delivery firms.This has more than tripled since the same period in 2020, when 16.37% bogus texts were about parcels.UK Finance is warning people to be wary of delivery scam text messages...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Brexit customs controls coming in January ‘disastrous’ for UK traders, business chiefs warn

Full post-Brexit customs controls coming into force on New Year’s Day are likely to cause “significant disruption” and could see some British businesses collapse, trade and logistics chiefs have warned.The government has been told that lorries could be delayed or refused entry to ports because many UK firms are unprepared for the extra red tape and costs required to import goods from the EU from 1 January.Small business owners told The Independent they are still struggling to understand the new customs declarations, rules-of-origin checks and relevant tariffs – with one calling the guidance issued by the government “mumbo jumbo”.UK companies...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Serious threat’ to UK remains despite promising Omicron data, says Jenny Harries

Omicron still poses a “serious threat” to the UK despite a “glimmer of hope” in research showing people contracting the virus are less likely to need hospital care, Dr Jenny Harries has said.The remarks from the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) follows her stark warning last week that the variant was “probably the most significant threat we’ve had since the start of the pandemic”.In findings published on Thursday, the UKHSA estimated that someone with Omicron is between 31 and 45 per cent less likely to attend A&E and 50 per cent less likely to be admitted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central London#Uk#Natwest Bank#Southwark#Natwest#Omicron#Greek#Covid
The Guardian

Corrections and clarifications

An article (PM rules out further curbs on Christmas socialising, 22 December, p1) said the Covid self-isolation period will be cut from 10 days to seven for vaccinated people if they record negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven. The UK Health Security Agency later clarified that this would also apply to unvaccinated people, although the 10-day period would still apply to those who were not fully vaccinated if they were a close contact of someone who had tested positive. A second article was also updated to add the UKHSA clarification.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Hospital admission risk up to 70% less with Omicron than Delta, UKHSA finds

The risk of being admitted to hospital is up to 70% less for people with Omicron compared to those infected with Delta, according to the first UK government study of its kind. People with Omicron are estimated to be between 31% and 45% less likely to go to A&E compared with those with Delta, and 50% to 70% less likely to require admission to hospital, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The early findings, described as “encouraging” and “promising”, are consistent with analysis published on Wednesday by Imperial College London and the University of Edinburgh.
HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

87K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy