Taxpayers are once again footing the bill | Brief letters

Signage on a branch of NatWest Bank in central London. Photograph: Luke MacGregor/Reuters

UK Government Investments is still the majority shareholder ( 54.7% ) in NatWest, so will it be basically taxpayers who’ll pay most of the £264m fine recently given to NatWest at Southwark crown court because the bank failed to spot that huge amounts of cash deposited in black bin liners might be a bit dodgy ( Natwest fined £264m after taking deposits of laundered cash in bin bags, 13 December )?

Paul Tattam

Chinley, Derbyshire

• Susanne MacGregor ( Letters, 13 December ) tells only part of the Sir Omicron story. Anthony Trollope’s high-society physician is surnamed Pie – a play on the two neighbouring letters of the Greek alphabet: omicron and pi. Was Trollope presciently signalling the next Covid variant?

Michael Dunne

Brighton, East Sussex

• We puzzlers notice details, and I couldn’t help but notice that in your Wordsearch of 15 December, of all the 15 bands and artists from the 1980s, only one, the Pixies, included a member who was a woman.

Rachael Lukowska

Beckenham, London

• I fear for Pedanticus’s blood pressure when he reads the headline “ Son calls the shots as king lays low ” in your print edition (16 December).

Sue Jenkins

Thame, Oxfordshire

• As a friend once said to me: “Even an eider duck cannot lay down.”

Roger Bardell

Welwyn, Hertfordshire

• The penultimate letter above was amended on 19 December to correct the date of a print edition referred to in the cross-reference.