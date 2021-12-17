Timbers, Thorns FC partner with StatsBomb

PORTLAND, Ore. — By the time the Portland Timbers made this year’s MLS Cup final, their defense had figured their problems out. Maligned in the middle of the 2021 season — and with a goals-allowed rate that at one time put Portland near the bottom of the league — the Timbers’ defense was a weakness entering the season’s final months. When the final whistle blew on the league’s Dec. 11 championship game, though, Portland had allowed only three goals over the team’s last 650 minutes played, a rate 70 percent better than league average. The Timbers only gave up one goal to New York City FC over 120 minutes in the final.

