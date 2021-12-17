ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timbers, Thorns FC partner with StatsBomb

By Portland Timbers Communications
Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers and Thorns FC today announced a new partnership with StatsBomb, which will serve as the club’s analytic insight platform. The partnership with StatsBomb allows the club to take...

timbers.com

Steve Clark joined the Timbers' best during his time in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — By the time the Portland Timbers made this year’s MLS Cup final, their defense had figured their problems out. Maligned in the middle of the 2021 season — and with a goals-allowed rate that at one time put Portland near the bottom of the league — the Timbers’ defense was a weakness entering the season’s final months. When the final whistle blew on the league’s Dec. 11 championship game, though, Portland had allowed only three goals over the team’s last 650 minutes played, a rate 70 percent better than league average. The Timbers only gave up one goal to New York City FC over 120 minutes in the final.
MLS
The Mane Land

Top 10 Moments of 2021: Morgan, Leroux Lead Pride Past Thorns

As we count down to the new year of 2022 — which will be Orlando City’s eighth in MLS and the Orlando Pride’s seventh in the NWSL — and say goodbye to 2021, it’s time to look back at the club’s 10 best moments of the year.
MLS
investing.com

Crypto.com Becomes Angel City FC’s Exclusive Crypto and NFT Partner

Crypto.com Becomes Angel City FC’s Exclusive Crypto and NFT Partner. Crypto.com joins Angel City FC as its exclusive crypto and NFT partner. This will increase access and awareness of cryptos, blockchain, and Web3 tech across LA’s soccer players and fans. From December 25, Staples Center will be known...
SOCCER

