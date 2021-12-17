ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota Senate Minority Leader will not seek another term

By Kim Jarrett | The Center Square
 6 days ago

North Dakota Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman said Thursday she will leave the Senate when her term expires next year.

New legislative district boundaries approved by lawmakers last month moved her out of District 23, said Heckaman, who has served in the Senate since 2007.

Heckaman, D-New Rockford, was the first woman to serve as Senate minority leader, according to a news release from North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League Party (NPL).

Pat Hart, Democratic-NPL Party Chair, said the gerrymandering was intentional.

“As I understand, she is the only Senate Minority Leader in the nation to be gerrymandered out of her district,” Hart said in the news release. “I know lines have to be drawn in the process, but other districts have been carved out to ensure Republicans are safe in their districts, while hers is simply deleted.”

Heckaman’s colleagues and others praised her work in the Senate

“Her leadership style is exactly what one would expect from a lifelong special ed teacher – calm, patient, and always building up the strengths in each individual for the success of the whole,” Assistant Senate Minority Leader Erin Oban said in a statement. “Joan has served selflessly, and I’m a better person for having the opportunity to learn from her and serve beside her.”

“Sen. Heckaman is a leader who exemplifies service over self,” House Minority Leader Josh Boschee said. “She has been an incredible mentor to me and so many more North Dakotans."

Both parties in the Senate will elect new leadership when they return to Bismarck on Jan. 4 for the legislative session. Senate Majority Leader Rick Wardner announced Wednesday he was not seeking another term in 2022.

kvrr.com

ND Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman to retire

NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman announces her retirement at the end of her term after being redistricted out of her New Rockford District. The Democratic-NPL State Senator is the first woman to serve as minority leader in the Legislature. She was first...
NEW ROCKFORD, ND
KSNT

Former Kansas governor, U.S. Senate minority leader honor Sen. Bob Dole at Kansas ceremony

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Top Kansas lawmakers, U.S. senators, and friends and family of former Kansas senator Bob Dole honored him at a ceremony in Dole’s home state on Saturday. Following services in the senator’s hometown of Russell, a memorial service was held at the Kansas State Capitol, where people gathered to pay their final respects to Kansas’ favorite son.
KANSAS STATE
abc27 News

Corman won’t seek another Senate term amid run for governor; third Republican senator joins GOP race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The highest-ranking member of the Pennsylvania Senate says he’s not going seek another term in the chamber in order to focus on his candidacy for the governorship. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman took himself out of the running Monday for another term representing a State College area district. He had […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
