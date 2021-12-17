ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Straddling the Great Wall: People vs. Products

I t is rare to see Congress come to a complete agreement on anything, much less in these divided times. But that’s what happened this week with the unanimous passage of the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act, now headed to the president's desk for signing. It's a bill that should help stem the importation of products made through forced labor in the People’s Republic of China. But as Doug McKelway reports, it's not without costs to the American consumer.

