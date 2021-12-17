ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Villains of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' Ranked

By Samuel Spencer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new "Spider-Man" movie features a rogue's gallery of Peter Parker's foes. Here's who had our spidey-sense tingling with...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
Popculture

'John Wick' Fans Are Fuming Over Mel Gibson Joining the Movie's Spinoff

Mel Gibson has been cast in the lead role of the new John Wick spinoff series The Continental, and fans are not pleased. Gibson has been credibly accused of abusive behavior to his colleagues many times over the decades, and has suffered long droughts of work because of it. Seeing such a big and beloved franchise invite Gibson back into the spolight has some fans feeling furious.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Jesus
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Jk Simmons
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Terence Stamp
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
film-book.com

THE BATMAN (2022) International Movie Trailer: Robert Pattinson Tries to Unmask the Truth of Gotham City

Warner Bros. has released the Japanese movie trailer for The Batman (2022). View here the first The Batman movie trailer and the second The Batman movie trailer. Matt Reeves‘ The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, and Paul Dano.
MOVIES
Variety

Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton is dusting off his signature cape and cowl for “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. Though plot details have been kept under wrap, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villains#No Way Home#Cgi
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Christmas Movie of All Time

Christmas movies may not be as old as the film industry itself, but some are close. Walt Disney put his best-known character in an animated short film “Mickey’s Good Deed” in 1932. The first version of “Scrooge” was released in 1935 and has been followed by several movies about the same character. Many of the […]
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Shortlists Include Beyoncé, ‘Spider-Man’ and Two Jonny Greenwood Scores as France’s ‘Titane’ Is Snubbed

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming 94th Oscars ceremony. The shortlist voting concluded on Dec. 15, and the remaining ones will move on to the official phase one voting. Nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, and ends on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The official credits and nominees for all the films will be announced, with the rest of the Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Check out the list of the films and categories below: Original Song “So May We Start?” from “Annette” (Amazon Studios) Ron Mael, Russell Mael (Sparks) “Down To Joy” from...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
The Independent

Hawkeye episode 6: Does Spider-Man appear in finale as fans predicted after No Way Home?

The one question on people’s lips ahead of the Hawkeye finale surrounded whether Spider-Man would appear.Considering the Disney Plus TV show’s penultimate episode was released on the same day as new film Spider-Man: No Way Home, many Marvel fans wondered if the timing had been planned and an appearance from Tom Holland’s web-slinger was being teed up.The main reason fans felt this could happen was because both Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home are set in New York City. Also, last week’s episode, courtesy of Yelena (Florence Pugh), subtly revealed that the series was set after the events...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: Film Review

Given the peculiar nature of Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections and the plot’s reliance on details many will consider spoilers, it seems wise to get something out of the way: If you loved The Matrix and hated the sequels (or simply found them unsatisfying), go see this one. Have a blast. (But wear a mask.) If you’re in the much smaller club that believes the sequels were underappreciated examples of brainy mythmaking, it’s possible Resurrections will break your heart: While it doesn’t pretend the jumbo-sized plots of those two films didn’t happen, it does jettison much of their self-importance, and feels...
MOVIES
Esquire

There Is Only One Spider-Man: Tobey Maguire

You might not remember that the 2002 Spider-Man opens with voice-over narration from Tobey Maguire. In fact, all three films in Sam Raimi’s superhero trilogy start this way. “The story of my life is not for the faint of heart,” Maguire reads. “If somebody told you I was just your average, ordinary guy, not a care in the world…then somebody lied.”
MOVIES
Variety

Saban Films Buys Supernatural Horror Movie ‘Shepherd’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to “Shepherd,” a supernatural thriller by writer-director Russell Owen. Following its world premiere at BFI London Film Festival, “Shepherd” was released in theaters in the United Kingdom last month and has generated $19 million to date. It doesn’t yet have a release date domestically. “Shepherd” centers on Eric Black, who finds work on a remote, weather-worn Scottish island after the sudden death of his wife. As his sadness continues to engulf him, so do the supernatural portents of his stark new surroundings. He soon becomes plagued by terrifying visions until it is clear he must...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Watch Nicole Kidman Discuss Lucille Ball’s Legacy in First Episode of The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios’ ‘Making the Ricardos’ Docuseries

This series was created in paid partnership with Amazon Studios. The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios collaborated on a three-part mini-documentary and podcast series, “Making the Ricardos,” a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the new film Being the Ricardos. The film’s cast and filmmakers — including Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons and writer-director Aaron Sorkin — share intimate stories from preparation to production and reflect on the lasting impact of the groundbreaking series I Love Lucy. In the first episode, “The Icon,” Nicole Kidman gets candid about playing Lucille Ball and the challenge of portraying one of the most iconic actresses, influential comedians and trailblazing women in Hollywood history. Watch the video episode above and listen to the full, uncut podcast interview below.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hawkeye’ Star Vincent D’Onofrio on Kingpin’s Return and Two-Hour Calls with Charlie Cox

[The following interview contains spoilers for Hawkeye’s finale and Spider-Man: No Way Home.] On Wednesday, Christmas came early for fans of the Marvel Netflix series Daredevil as Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk made his long-awaited MCU debut on Hawkeye. Fisk’s appearance has been teased the entire season, culminating in a photographic cliffhanger on last week’s episode. Oddly enough, just 24 hours later, D’Onofrio’s counterpart on Daredevil, Charlie Cox (Matt “Daredevil” Murdock), made his own grand entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by way of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Earlier this month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said that Cox would reprise...
TV & VIDEOS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
682K+
Followers
74K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy