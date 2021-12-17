ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Interest rate hike needed ‘shortly’ after March end to asset purchases, Fed’s Waller says

By Greg Robb
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwIhF_0dPmTM3m00
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: Christopher Waller testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee during a hearing on their nomination to be member-designate on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on February 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images) By Getty Images
THE FED https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D6ktx_0dPmTM3m00

The Federal Reserve should quickly start to raise its benchmark interest rates next year given “alarmingly high” inflation readings, said Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller on Friday.

The Fed is in the process of winding down its bond purchase program that has supported economic growth during the pandemic. Earlier this week, the Fed decided to end the purchases in March , a few months earlier than had been planned.

“I believe an increase in the target range for the federal funds rate will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end,” Waller said, in a speech to the Forecasters Club of New York.

Fed watchers have begun debating whether the Fed would raise its benchmark interest rates in March or wait until May. Waller’s comments won’t end that debate, but he appears to be tilting toward an earlier start.

In comments during the question and answer session, Waller said it was important that March be “a live meeting” where a rate hike would be on the table.

“My outlook is that it’s a very likely outcome – it could happen in March,” he said. But May was also a possibility, he said.

Waller also said the Fed should start to shrink its balance sheet in 2022 – within a couple of meetings after the first hike.

“I don’t see any reason to delay balance sheet adjustment,” he said. “I think we can go much sooner and much faster” than the Fed did in 2014, he said.

The Fed only began to shrink its balance sheet in 2018 — that was well after the first rate hike in December 2015.

Waller disputed suggestions that there was a dovish tilt to the Fed decisions this week – saying there was an “amazing change of direction” toward tighter policy.

Economists think the Fed has to keep moving away from the easy monetary policy stance that was put in place to help the economy weather the storm of the pandemic.

In his speech, Waller said the outlook was bright and the labor market was close to the Fed’s goal of “maximum employment.”

He estimated that employment is only 1.5 million jobs below its pre-pandemic level. And the U.S. economy seems on track to grow at a 6%-7% annual rate this quarter and nearly as much in the first three months of 2022, he said.

Waller said the omicron variant of the coronavirus now resulting in a rise in COVID cases in the U.S. was a “big uncertainty.” The public health threat could slow the economy or, on the flip side, accelerate inflation pressures, he said.

The Fed has to be prepared to adapt fast,” he said.

Stocks (DJIA) (SPX) were sharply lower on Friday on concerns about tighter monetary from the Fed and other central banks. The Treasury yield curve (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) flattened after his remarks.

See also: Fed’s first interest-rate hike could come in March or May and other key takeaways from Powell’s news conference

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

U.S. inflation soars, spending softens in November

The numbers: Consumer spending rose 0.6 in November after a 1.4% gain in the prior month, the U.S. government said Thursday. Personal income rose 0.4% after a 0.5% rise in October. The gains were in line with forecasts of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Adjusted for inflation, spending...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WFLA

US economy grew at 2.3% rate in Q3, up from earlier estimate

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.3% rate in the third quarter, slightly better than previously thought, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. But prospects for a solid rebound going forward are being clouded by the rapid spread of the latest variant of the coronavirus.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Rate Hikes Won’t Crash Strong U.S. Economy

If the Fed normalizes its balance sheet and markets freak out, it will be a bridge too far. But interest rate hikes won’t crash a strong US economy. With Fed officials increasingly hawked up, the narrative shifted from a tapering of asset purchases to potential interest rate hikes. And now, with whispers of the Fed plotting to normalize its balance sheet, questions have arisen over the potential impact on the PMs.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Ohio Capital Journal

What is the Fed taper? An economist explains how the Federal Reserve withdraws stimulus

By Edouard Wemy, Clark University Tapering refers to the Federal Reserve policy of unwinding the massive purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities it’s been making to shore up the economy during the pandemic. The unconventional monetary policy of buying assets is commonly known as quantitative easing. The Fed first adopted this policy during the […] The post What is the Fed taper? An economist explains how the Federal Reserve withdraws stimulus appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Fed leaders predict 3 interest rate hikes in 2022, 2023

Slashing through the BS and putting common personal finance expressions in plain terms. Fed leaders foresee three interest-rate hikes in each of the next two years, according to a nonbinding document released by the Fed last week. The Fed uses dot plots to communicate its leaders’ expectations of interest rate...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#U S Economy#Inflation#Getty Images
fox7austin.com

Fed eyes up to 3 interest rate hikes in 2022 to address high inflation

The Federal Reserve will speed up tapering of its bond-buying program and is planning up to three rate hikes in 2022, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference on Wednesday following the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Federal Reserve rate hikes will cause interest rates to...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Fed's Powell: Economy no longer needs increasing support from asset purchases

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the CARES Act, at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, U.S., September 28, 2021. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Keene Sentinel

In policy shift, Fed projects 3 interest rate hikes in 2022

WASHINGTON — With inflation now running at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years and showing no signs of slowing down, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday abandoned its wait-and-see strategy and indicated that it could begin stepping on the economic brakes soon. Specifically, the central bank signaled it could...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

59K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy