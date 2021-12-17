ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico unit to specialize on Indigenous crime victims

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors in New Mexico’s busiest judicial district and the state Indian Affairs Department are teaming up to create a special unit to focus on investigating cases of missing or slain Native Americans.

State Indian Affairs Secretary Lynn Trujillo and Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez announced a memorandum of understanding Thursday to form the investigative team. Under the agreement, the unit within the district attorney’s office will help a statewide task force with analysis, case investigations and interventions.

Officials said New Mexico has the fifth-largest Native American population in the U.S. but the highest number of Indigenous people who have been killed or are missing in the country.

Native American women in New Mexico experience the highest rate of homicide among all racial and ethnic groups, officials have said, and Torrez characterized the situation as an epidemic.

“It is clear that steps need to be taken to help bring resources to the victims, families and communities affected by this crisis,” he said in a statement. “Working with Native communities and law enforcement to collect actionable data is crucial to moving these cases forward and preventing future violence.”

The district attorney’s office has dedicated one analyst to reviewing crime data to understand historical patterns related to human trafficking and the intersection of movement of people between the state’s tribal communities and the Albuquerque metropolitan area.

The office also is hiring another investigator to assist with victim advocacy and has submitted a special request to the state Legislature to hire two full-time investigators.

Trujillo said a previous report by the Urban Indian Health Institute showed New Mexico had some of the highest numbers of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls and that Albuquerque and Gallup were among top 10 cities nationwide. As a result, New Mexico created a task force in 2019 to begin addressing the crisis.

A report issued by the task force said that between 2014 and 2019, there were 660 Native Americans reported missing in Albuquerque, of which 287 were women.

“These alarming statistics highlight the critical need for partnerships, and that’s why the MOU between the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department and the Bernalillo County DA’s Office is so crucial,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo said the crisis has its roots in colonialism and racism and is perpetuated by indifference and silence.

“The responsibility falls on each of us to end this historic violence against our indigenous communities, which has devastated us for far too long,” said Trujillo, who is a member of Sandia Pueblo and is part Acoma and Taos Pueblos.

Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty was among those at the signing ceremony. She leads the Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives task force that is developing a framework for a proposed data institute and a missing persons toolkit for communities.

“It is clear that our Indigenous women are plagued by high rates of violence and in response, there continues to be a lack of government support to meet the growing needs of our families,” she said.

Crotty added: “In order to restore harmony and begin the healing process, criminal cases must fully be prosecuted and our Indigenous relatives must be found. The lives of our missing Navajo relatives are sacred and their stories must be told.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

ADOT to assign personnel to DPS unit for vehicle enforcement

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Transportation will assign nearly 140 sworn officers and other state workers to a Department of Public Safety task force for commercial vehicle enforcement, state officials said. The partnership announced Thursday is intended to enhance officer safety and increase efficiency and operational consistency...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Gallup, NM
City
Sandia Pueblo, NM
The Associated Press

WA attorney general tests positive for COVID-19

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democrat said via Twitter Thursday evening that he had just received word of the positive test and that he’s been isolating at home since he started experiencing symptoms on Sunday.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Legislature#Indigenous People#Ap#Indian Affairs Department#Native Americans
The Associated Press

Omicron is latest blow to pandemic-weary front-line workers

BOSTON (AP) — Staff absences for COVID-19 tripled this month in London’s hospitals, and nearly 10% of the city’s firefighters called out sick. In New York, about 2,700 police officers were absent earlier this week — twice the number who are ill on an average day. And on Cape Cod in Massachusetts, grocery worker Judy Snarsky says she’s stretched to her limit, working 50 hours a week and doing extra tasks because her supermarket has around 100 workers when it should have closer to 150.
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

691K+
Followers
365K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy