ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Katy Perry Says She Feels 'Old' Hearing Olivia Rodrigo Reference Her Music

By Hayden Brooks
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kXul_0dPmTHe900
Photo: Getty Images

Some of Katy Perry 's pop classics have inspired young acts like Olivia Rodrigo and Fletcher , and the pop vet feels a bit "old" to see her lyrics make a comeback.

Speaking with Out Magazine in promotion for her Las Vegas residency , Perry, 37, shared her take on seeing Rodrigo reference "Teenage Dream" on her track, "Brutal," as well as Fletcher's sample of "I Kissed a Girl" on "girls girls girls." "Old," Perry said of the subject with a laugh. "Honestly, old! And grateful that I survived it and grateful I'm not dead in a ditch somewhere. Wow, it's coming all the way back around."

“Things are nostalgic? What?" the singer, who recently announced an upcoming collaboration with Alesso , joked with the outlet. "It feels like yesterday, especially when people are like, 'Oh my gosh I used to listen to you when I was a kid' and they're like full-on adults with kids."

Perry also spoke about her connection with the LGBTQ community after releasing a song like 2008's "I Kissed a Girl." "I came from a very sheltered upbringing where it wasn't okay to be friends with anyone from that community. And now that is my community," she explained. "That is my show. That is my people. It's my everyday life. It's in my house, it's in my work. I wouldn't have survived without the community and couldn't, quite honestly. It's amazing how full circle it's come and how much growth has happened since I started."

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Katy Perry Reveals How Husband Orlando Bloom Helps With Her Concerts

Watch: Katy Perry Talks Las Vegas Residency & Motherhood. Katy Perry may be a style icon, but sometimes she needs a little fashion advice. Thankfully, the "Firework" singer is married to the very fashionable Orlando Bloom, who didn't hold back in helping Perry pick out her concert outfits ahead of her new Las Vegas residency Katy Perry: PLAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KXLY

Olivia Rodrigo was destined for stardom, says Jake Paul

Jake Paul always knew Olivia Rodrigo had “something special”. The 18-year-old singer topped the charts around the world with her debut album, ‘SOUR’, earlier this year, and Jake – who worked with Olivia on the Disney Channel during their younger years – always knew she was destined for stardom.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alesso
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Katy Perry
Complex

Olivia Rodrigo Explains Her Decision to Not Headline Arenas on ‘Sour’ Tour

Olivia Rodrigo’s fans are calling her team out for booking small venues for her international Sour tour after tickets sold out quickly. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 18-year-old pop star addressed her decision to not immediately headline arenas on her first world tour. “I don’t think I should skip any steps,” she said.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Girls Girls#Out Magazine#Lgbtq
Music Week

Olivia Rodrigo stars on the cover of the new Music Week

As 2021 draws to a close, Music Week is delighted to unveil the all-conquering Olivia Rodrigo as both our brand new cover star and our Artist Of The Year. In our huge 8-page cover story, we speak to Rodrigo all about her phenomenal breakthrough – from releasing Drivers License on an unsuspecting public, through to her debut album, Sour, sparking an avalanche of sales, streams and broken records. And, of course, there's the big question of what happens next.
THEATER & DANCE
nowdecatur.com

Katy Perry Drops NFTs In Preparation For Her Las Vegas Residency

Katy Perry, in collaboration with Theta Network, is launching her first set of NFTs for her fans worldwide Wednesday (Dec. 15th) on ThetaDrop. The first of these digital collectibles features personal content from Perry titled “The Roar Package: Looking Back While Moving Forward” in preparation for her upcoming Play residency at the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel beginning December 29th.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing 'Sour' tour to 713 Music Hall in 2022

At just 18 years old, Olivia Rodrigo has already earned seven Grammy nominations, was named Time’s 2021 Entertainer of the Year, became the youngest artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100, and has even made an appearance at the White House with President Joe Biden — all in her breakthrough year.
SHOPPING
thebrag.com

Good 4 her: Olivia Rodrigo has been named Time Magazine’s Entertainer of the Year

Ahead of the reveal of the 2021 Time Magazine’s Person of the Year honour, the publication has revealed that Olivia Rodrigo had been named its 2021 Entertainer of the Year. Rodrigo has been featured on the cover of Variety‘s Young Hollywood issue earlier this year and was named Songwriter of the Year at their Hitmakers event last week, where she was introduced by Avril Lavigne and gave a moving acceptance speech.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Time

Olivia Rodrigo

The air is musty, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is playing on an ancient TV by the door, and Olivia Rodrigo is flipping through racks of slip dresses and flared pants. “What’s your style?” she asks. I tell her, unhelpfully, that I’m looking for something I might actually wear. She nods and says, “Vibes.”
MUSIC
NBC Connecticut

Olivia Rodrigo Fans Say Ticketmaster Failed to Keep Scalpers Out

If you managed to snag tickets to Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" tour, then good for you. Many of Rodrigo’s fans ended up disappointed and frustrated on Friday after they said Ticketmaster's technical difficulties kept them from buying the coveted tickets when they went on sale. Fans said they were siphoned...
MUSIC
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS Top Year-End Streaming Charts

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Pooh Shiesty were among the artists topping the major streaming services’ year-end charts, according to a list distributed Thursday by the Digital Media Association, of which Amazon, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify and YouTube are members. DIMA noted that streaming continued to rise in 2021, and that major hip-hop and reggaeton artists garnered many of the top spots in the year-end lists, “benefitting from streaming platforms’ ability to drive discovery and the exploding popularity of Latin music.” DIMA CEO Garrett Levin said, “The story of music in 2021 was defined by the amazing artists, both familiar and new,...
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

115K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy