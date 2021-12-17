ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Durk Joins Morgan Wallen For Surprise New Single And Fans Are Loving It

By Kiyonna Anthony
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RKUn_0dPmT8mr00

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Durk teamed up with Morgan Wallen for new hip hop-country themed track entitled “Broadway Girls," and both country and drill fans alike are hear for it. On the Charlie Handsome produced track, Wallen and Durk soulfully detail a certain group of women whom they feel they shouldn't trust. Wallen belts on the chorus:

“Now there’s two things that you’re gonna find out/ They don’t love you and they only love you right now. If I was smarter I’d stayed my a– at home/ And leave them Broadway girls alone.”

Durkio chimes in with his trap infused energy, rapping:

"The town just told me, ‘Don’t trust ’em’/ Broadway girl’s a trap/ They on me, they tryna finesse me/ They see me with Morgan and know that I rap/ My horse is Porsches, tellin’ me on/ I jump on a horse/ she get on the back."

Durk took to social media to promote the unexpected collaboration with his 11.9 million followers, writing:

"Broadway girls out now wit my dawg @morganwallen let’s go trenches x country"
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DURKIOOO (@lildurk)

The track comes just two months after Wallen shared a snippet of the record on TikTok, leading fans to wonder when or if Wallen would release a full version. Since it's October debut, Broadway Girls has already become a huge trend on TikTok. Fans are using the song as background music while dancing on Broadway in front of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar , where Wallen met the unidentified woman he sings about in Broadway Girls.

@fabulous_demps

#fyp #nashville just the beginning ❤️

♬ original sound - morganwallen

Fans are loving the surprise drill-country collab.

Check out the full video above.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Gucci Mane Releases Video For ‘Long Live Dolph’ Tribute Song — Watch

The past four to five weeks has been tragic for the Hip-Hop community, between losing Virgil Abloh, Young Dolph and most recently, Drakeo The Ruler. Gucci Mane put out a mixtape called So Icy Christmas and on the end of it was a tribute to the Memphis rapper called ‘Long Live Dolph’. The pair was close and when Dolph passed, Gucci shared some pictures of them together on Instagram. Tonight, he has put out a visual for the record. At intervals, it features some clips of Dolph, including some with Guwop himself. The visual was done by Omar The Director. Watch it below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Jason Aldean
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk's New "Broadway Girls" Song With Morgan Wallen Is Odd, But It Makes A Lot Of Sense

We all know what happened with Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." The country-rap song ended up becoming the most certified song of all time and it kicked off a superstar career for the 22-year-old industry baby. As country and hip-hop continue to be the leading two music genres in 2021, we have officially found the next song to obsess over as Chicago rapper Lil Durk has connected with Tenessee-based country singer Morgan Wallen for a new song called "Broadway Girls."
MUSIC
NME

Watch Lil Durk propose to India Royale during a hometown gig in Chicago

After four years of dating – and the 2018 birth of their daughter Willow Banks – Lil Durk is officially engaged to his longtime partner, India Royale. Durk popped the question last Saturday (December 18) during a hometown performance at Chicago’s United Center. He appeared as part of the Big Jam Concert hosted by local radio station WGCI, inviting Royale onstage to serenade her with a song before dropping to one knee and asking – to a deafening onslaught of cheers – “Would you wanna be my wife?”
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Says “Wasted On You” Is His Favorite Song On ‘Dangerous,’ Likely To Be Next Single

Morgan Wallen and Ernest are dropping an official studio version of the fan-favorite “Flower Shops” in just a couple weeks. And, ahead of the release, Morgan recently sat down with his friend on the Just Being ERNEST podcast to talk about how they played each other in the Tennessee baseball state championship game a couple years in a row back in high school, how they became friends when Morgan first moved to Nashville, as well as how Morgan’s record-breaking double album, Dangerous, came to be.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Background Music#Porsches#Durkiooo#Tiktok#Kitchen Rooftop Bar#Morganwallen#Broadway Girls
Big Frog 104

If You Want to See Morgan Wallen in New York, It’ll Cost Big Bucks

If you were hoping to see Morgan Wallen when his tour makes one of three stops in New York next summer, you're going to be paying big bucks. The Dangerous tour is almost sold out at SPAC, Darien Lake, and St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse. Lawn seats are gone from all three shows. They sold out just days after going on sale on December 3.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Speedway Digest

Country Thunder Roaring Back to Bristol Motor Speedway in 2022: Superstar Jason Aldean Joins Showstopper Morgan Wallen as Headliners

Country Thunder Bristol will double your pleasure and double your fun with an epic two-day extravaganza at historic Bristol Motor Speedway next Fall!. Country music’s hottest new superstar joins one of the biggest-selling artists in country music history for a one-two Speedway festival punch that will leave CT Bristol’s rabid fan base wanting more.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

2NE1 Former Member Minzy Surprises Fans With New Single Fantabulous

2NE1 sparked comeback rumors years after officially disbanding and leaving the industry as a group. 2NE1 members have been pursuing their solo careers after disbanding in 2016. Before the K-pop industry conquered the international scene, 2NE1 became one of the most iconic and powerful girl groups during their era when...
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Lil Baby & Future Join Rvssian On “M&M” Single

Currently riding high on the success of his hit single with Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown, “Nostalgico,” producer Rvssian connects with Lil Baby and Future for his latest offering “M&M.”. “The title ‘M&M’ refers to coming from nothing to now having ‘millions on millions.’ It’s filled with...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Aaliyah Joined By The Weeknd On New Single ‘Poison’: Stream

The Weeknd ends the year on a high note with an Aaliyah collaboration. This summer, we saw much of Aaliyah’s music being released on all streaming services, including her debut album Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number. Today, a posthumous song from the singer has dropped titled ‘Poison’, and features R&B crooner The Weeknd.
CELEBRITIES
buzz-music.com

TT17 Takes "Hard Hits" At Love in a New Single

The Los Angeles-based recording artist and relatable singer-songwriter TT17 releases his deeply passionate and angsty single entitled "Hard Hits." Travis Thompson, better known as TT17, never fails to wow us with his limitless emotion that anyone can relate with, especially through his latest single. TT17 has the ability to connect on a personal level with those who've experienced depression, bullying, humiliation, or any type of adversity that life strikes them with.
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

115K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy