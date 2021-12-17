ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Stars Aligned for Brett Young’s Christmas Album in More Ways Than One

By Jess
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brett Young really shot for the stars when he was recording his new Christmas album, which finally came together after a series of breaks went his way. Speaking with Taste of Country ahead of the CMA Awards, Young says that it is common for him to release one Christmas song in...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbwn.com

Brett Young’s Focus for 2022 and Beyond is Longevity

With Christmas and New Year’s Eve coming up in the next couple of weeks, Brett Young shares that his focus is beyond the new year. The former baseball player turned singer-songwriter explains that his goals are less about having something to prove and more about loving what he’s doing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colbie Caillat
Person
Chris Tomlin
Person
Phil Wickham
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Trisha Yearwood + Garth Brooks Have One Christmas Tradition They Stick to No Matter How Crazy Life Gets

When both of your parents are country music superstars with busy touring schedules, it can be tricky to find time to do all of the Christmastime activities that make the holiday season special. Despite their hectic calendars, though, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood always make time for a tradition that makes it feel like Christmas in their household.
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Album#Christmas Song#For The Stars#Maddie Tae#Christian
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert delivers very sweet adoption news ahead of Christmas

Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home. The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations. She then posed with one of their precious...
PETS
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Relationship In Trouble? Husband Reportedly Going Reckless With His Health

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's troubled relationship is rumored to be caused by the country singer's recklessness with his health. The "Hollaback Girl" singer has had enough with her husband's refusal to go on a diet despite his "blubbery" appearance. It seems Shelton would instead undergo liposuction to get rid of his protruding gut rather than exercise daily and eat healthily.
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz. Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.
THEATER & DANCE
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
Popculture

Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Snap With Boyfriend as They Jet off for Christmas

Christmas is in full swing for the Queen of Christmas. Mariah Carey takes over the holiday season by surprising fans with more each year. This year, she's given fans a new song, "Fall in Love at Christmas" as well as a McDonald's partnership. But now that we are just days away from the most magical day of the year, Carey is ready to slow down and spend some time with her loved ones. She shared a cute photo of herself with her longtime love, Bryan Tanaka, heading to a winter wonderland. "Aspen bound," she captioned a photo of her and Tanaka boarding a private jet along with a heart and Christmas tree emoji. The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer also shared a solo photo of herself.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Taylor Swift’s Birthday Outfit Is The Ultimate Party Dress

On Monday, Dec. 13, Taylor Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday with singer and Licorice Pizza star Alana Haim, who turns 30 on Dec. 15, as the “All To Well” singer shared photos from their joint dance party in a recent Instagram post, which also gave us a much-needed throwback with an early-2010s photo filter.
CELEBRITIES
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy