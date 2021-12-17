ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Egyptian: 141 new COVID cases in less than a week

Daily Republican
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween last Friday and Wednesday of this week, the Egyptian Health Department has been notified of 141 new Southeastern Illinois cases of COVID-19. Of these, 40 cases were reported new on Wednesday, The breakdown:. • Saline County females: One under 5; two under 10; one teen; three in their...

www.dailyrepublicannews.com

Fox11online.com

Wisconsin sees most new COVID-19 cases in more than a year

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials reported the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in more than a year on Friday's update. The state Department of Health Services said there were 5,664 new positive tests on Wednesday, the most in a single day since Nov. 23, 2020. The seven-day average of new...
WISCONSIN STATE
mycbs4.com

Florida reports more than 20,000 new COVID cases

Florida reports 20,194 people tested positive for COVID on Tuesday, according to CDC data. That is the highest number of cases that state has reported since September 1st. On December 5th, the state reported 1,276 new cases. First the case totals grew gradually. On December 13th, the state reported 3,032 new cases.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBJ7.com

VDH reports fewer new COVID cases Friday than Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 994.069 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, December 10, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,848 from Thursday’s reported 991,221, a smaller increase than the 3,074 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Egyptian
Albany Herald

Covid-19 cases among children are on the rise again, with more than 164,000 new cases last week, pediatricians report says

Covid-19 cases among children are on the rise yet again, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics published Monday. New cases reported among children last week were up nearly 24% over the previous week, the report said. For the week ending December 9, there were at least 164,289 new cases among children -- that's more than 31,000 new cases than the week before.
KIDS
CBS Sacramento

2 Cases Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant Found In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With the omicron variant now the dominant strain of new COVID-19 infections across the country, Sacramento County officials are confirming they have seen their first two cases. Public health officials announced on Tuesday that there have been two confirmed omicron variant cases in Sacramento County. Both cases were found through weekly serial testing, health officials say, and neither have been linked to travel. One of the people is experiencing mild symptoms while the other is asymptomatic, public health says. While one of the people with the variant is vaccinated and the other is not, officials did not go into detail about which person is experiencing the symptoms. On Monday, the CDC released new data showing that the omicron variant is now making up more than 73 percent of new infections. Other counties in California, like Yolo, have already seen confirmed omicron variant cases. Public health leaders are urging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and get a booster shot if they are already fully immunized.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
tucsonpost.com

Omicron cases doubling in less than 3 days WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has admitted it doesn?t know why the Omicron variant is spreading so rapidly in countries with high levels of Covid-19 immunity. In an update on Saturday, the WHO said Omicron had so far been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases was doubling in 1.5 to 3 days. It said this was "significantly faster than Delta in countries with documented community transmission."
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
starvedrock.media

La Salle County new COVID cases worse than last Friday

Last Friday, La Salle County Health Department reported 524 new COVID cases. But, on this Friday, the number was worse - 640. Over four hundred are age 39 and under. Recoveries this week are 198 as opposed to 122 last week. La Salle County remains in the orange warning level, according to IDPH. It means there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in our county. We continue to experience a rate of 470 new cases per 100,000. The state allows only fifty.
LA SALLE COUNTY, TX
Boston Globe

UK study finds no evidence Omicron cases are less severe than Delta

A previous COVID-19 recovery provides little shield against infection with the Omicron variant, a research team from Imperial College London showed in a large study that underlines the importance of booster shots. Having had COVID probably only offers 19% protection against Omicron, the study showed on Friday. That was roughly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ireland records more than 7,300 new Covid cases

The Omicron variant represents a significant threat to people’s ability to safely enjoy Christmas, the deputy chief medical officer has warned.Dr Ronan Glynn made the comments as the Department of Health reported 7,333 new cases of Covid-19.There are 410 Covid patients in hospital, with 107 in ICU.Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said Ireland can expect to see a “large number of cases over the next short period of time”.He added: “We all remember the call to ‘flatten the curve’ in the early days of the pandemic – we have successfully driven down incidence of disease in the community before,...
WORLD
okcfox.com

OSDH announces more than 1,900 new COVID cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has reported 1,917 new COVID-19 cases in the state as of Thursday. This brings Oklahoma's total COVID-19 cases to 693,199, with a seven-day average of 1,231 new cases a day, the health department said. There are currently 12,491...
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 52 Deaths, 3,378 New Cases Reported Ahead Of Christmas Holiday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the Christmas holiday approaches and Minnesotans scramble to get tested before gathering with family, the state health department recorded 3,378 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths. Of the reported deaths, four people were under 50 years of age, including a person in their late 20s from Anoka County. The update from the Minnesota Department of Health shows the seven-day average positivity rate at 8.8% as of Dec. 12 (due to data lag). The figure is down from the 11.5% reported last month and has dipped into the “caution” zone. Daily new hospitalizations and new cases per 100,000 residents have...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Week

3 new studies, with caveats, add to evidence Omicron is less severe than other COVID-19 variants

Thee separate studies out of England, Scotland, and South Africa on Wednesday suggested the new Omicron coronavirus is less likely to send people to the hospital and usually produces milder symptoms. The Omicron variant is also infecting more people at a much faster rate, among other caveats, so "this is a qualified good-news story," said Jim McMenamin, national COVID-19 incident director at Public Health Scotland and a co-author of the Scottish study.
SCIENCE

