MGM Resorts has sold the Mirage hotel and casino to Hard Rock International for $1.075 billion in cash. The deal will see the gambling giant give up the iconic Las Vegas property after 21 years of ownership. “This transaction is a significant milestone for MGM Resorts and for Las Vegas,” Bill Hornbuckle, CEO & President, MGM Resorts International, said in a statement. The iconic Mirage property is best known for its 90-foot Strip-side volcano. Under the terms of the agreement, MGM Resorts will retain the Mirage name and brand and will license it to Hard Rock royalty-free for up to three years...

GAMBLING ・ 10 DAYS AGO