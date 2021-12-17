ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, NY

Seneca County Awarded Funding for Bridge/Culvert Projects

By Lucas Day
 6 days ago
Seneca County has received funding through the state’s BRIDGE-NY program for two bridge and culvert replacement projects. Assemblyman Phil Palmesano says...

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

