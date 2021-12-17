Seneca County Awarded Funding for Bridge/Culvert Projects

The New York is making 65 million dollars available to counties across state to help with the costs associated with administering COVID vaccines and boosters and enforcing the mask-or-vaccine mandate for indoor public places that went into effect statewide December 10th. Governor Kathy Hochul said up to 1-million dollars will be available for most counties, with larger counties eligible to receive up to two-million dollars. A separate 65-million dollars in assistance to counties was released to the counties in September.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO