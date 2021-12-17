SW Washington school superintendent fired amid investigation

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Evergreen School Board in Vancouver, Washington, has fired superintendent Mike Merlino after placing him on paid leave amid an investigation into misconduct earlier this month.

In a special meeting, school board members voted to fire Merlino immediately and without cause which entitles Merlino to receive about a year’s worth of salary at nearly $306,000, The Columbian reported.

Board vice president Ginny Gronwoldt argued Thursday firing him without cause would be a more fiscally responsible action for the district.

An email obtained by The Columbian revealed that an independent investigation found evidence that Merlino had attempted to commit abuses of power and acts of retaliation against employees in the district office.

Tyler Firkins, an attorney representing Merlino, released a statement on his client’s behalf saying Merlino looks forward to “proving the absolute falsity of the allegation that his conduct was ‘egregious,’ or inappropriate such that the district has cause to discharge him.”

On Dec. 7, board member Rachael Rogers shared a confirmation of the list of complaints and results of the investigation via email from Rick Kaiser, a lawyer based in Bellevue who had been leading the investigation.

Merlino was placed on paid leave the following day.

The email was provided to The Columbian in response to a public records request.

According to the document, an unnamed administrative employee in the district office spoke with the school board and filed complaints claiming that Merlino inappropriately attempted to promote his girlfriend.

The investigation found evidence that Merlino treated the administrative employee differently in the following weeks, disinviting her to meetings and alienating her, according to the document.

Other complaints alleged that Merlino had threatened to fire multiple employees he personally deemed weren’t “team players,” including the aforementioned administrative employee.

In another incident, the district hired an investigator to look into a complaint against Merlino over a hire he had made. Merlino allegedly attempted to terminate that investigator, and then sought independent counsel — not the district’s lawyer — to aid in terminating the investigator, the document said.

Merlino was interviewed twice for the investigation, and allegedly denied many of the complaints against him.