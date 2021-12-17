ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints Coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19

By FOX 8 Staff
 6 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 on Fri., Dec. 17. Payton was fully vaccinated and immediately...

