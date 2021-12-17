ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romy, Meta, omicron – it’s a classics comeback

By Harry Mount
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething strange is happening and it’s all Greek to me. First came Meta, the new name for Facebook. Then the omicron strain of Covid. Now Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, have given their newborn daughter the Latin name Romy, which is short for Rosemary – from “ros marinus”, meaning “rose...

The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Sally Ann Howes obituary

Although she never starred in any original productions of his shows on Broadway, Richard Rodgers described Sally Ann Howes, who has died aged 91, as “the greatest singer who ever sang on the American musical stage”. Best known for playing Truly Scrumptious opposite Dick Van Dyke as Caractacus Potts in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Howes was a classic instance of the star who never really was, despite her talent and impeccable pedigree.
OBITUARIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan smile at daughter Lilibet as Archie looks on in festive message

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent their best wishes to supporters in a message featuring the first publicly-released photograph of their baby daughter Lilibet.The card shows Harry and Meghan smiling at Lilibet as the duchess holds her aloft, while their son Archie sits on his father’s knee.The couple wishes supporters “happy holidays” in the card, which was sent via email through the Archewell charity they co-founded in 2020.A message alongside the photo reads: “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world.“Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”Photographer Alexi...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Boris and Carrie Johnson’s daughter Romy is pictured snoozing in £124.95 natural, knitted Moses basket from ethical British brand The Little Green Sheep that belonged to her older brother Wilf

Carrie Johnson has proved her environmentally-friendly credentials once again after opting to use an ethical British brand for her daughter's Moses basket. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie today revealed the name and first picture of their newborn baby girl, which showcased Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson in an adorable carrycot.
WORLD
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE

