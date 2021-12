Business insurance is a vital tool that helps you protect your small business and its assets in the event of property damage, lawsuits, injuries, and other claims that may arise from your work. Business insurance policies come in many shapes and forms, all with the same goal of providing adequate coverage for you and your business. Therefore, it is good to acquire an insurance policy before starting a business. Additionally, it is also prudent to add covers as you expand your service offerings and the number of staff.

