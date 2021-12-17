ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers' Donald Parham: Diagnosed with concussion

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

The Chargers announced that Parham sustained a concussion in Thursday's 34-28 overtime loss to the Chiefs but is otherwise resting comfortably and is likely to be discharged from...

www.cbssports.com

