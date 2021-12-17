ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Wendell Smallwood: Moves to COVID list

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Smallwood was placed on Washington's practice squad COVID-19 list after testing positive...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Cole Beasley News

Cole Beasley’s refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has seemingly caught up with him. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver tested positive for the virus. As an unvaccinated player, he’ll be forced to sit out for the next 10 days with no chance to test out of COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
The Spun

Washington Football Team Gets Bad Quarterback News

The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Patriots placed on COVID-19 list ahead of Bills matchup

The highly-anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be affected by COVID-19. Both the Bills (8-6) and Patriots (9-5) announced positive tests for the virus on Monday. The Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WBEN 930AM

Bills receiver Cole Beasley tests positive for COVID-19

The Bills announced on Tuesday veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Beasley has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game against the Patriots.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Ten free agents that should be on Atlanta’s Christmas List

The Falcons have essentially been eliminated from the playoffs after a loss to the 49ers, and their issues in the trenches were exposed yet again against a physical football team. I’m still of the belief that the Falcons should take the best player on the board in the draft and look to free agency to fill their needs, even with a limited amount of cap space. Atlanta can always extend Grady Jarrett and make a trade or cuts to free up space as well. Here are ten names that I have in mind going into this offseason.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
247Sports

Browns Announce Roster Moves; Gillan Released, Hooper, Phillips and Natson Return, Newsome to Covid List

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have announced several roster moves today. Punter Jamie Gillan was released from the Covid-19 list. Tight end Austin Hooper and Jacob Phillips returned from the Covid list to the active roster and wide receiver JoJo Natson returned to the practice squad from the Covid list. On the negative side, cornerback Greg Newsome, who has missed the past two games with a concussion is now on the Covid list as well.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Safety#Si Com
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson offers honest assessment of his health

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t bothering to hide that he has not been close to 100 percent since returning from his hand injury. Wilson admitted that it took a number of weeks after returning from his injury to feel “really good,” and that he’d struggled initially upon returning from injury. He refused to use that as an excuse, however, for his poor play.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Sign Veteran QB After Teddy Bridgewater Injury

The Denver Broncos are adding some depth to their quarterback room. With Teddy Bridgewater recovering from a concussion, the team reportedly signed QB Anthony Gordon to its practice squad. The NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero shared the news via Twitter. “With Teddy Bridgewater likely out this week with a concussion,”...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cowboys injury news: Tyron Smith status vs. WFT still fluid, Azur Kamara waived for return of Donovan Wilson

The month of November was nothing short of abysmal for the Dallas Cowboys, but December has seen them flip the script in a big way -- at least record-wise. They're now 3-0 after finishing last month with a 1-3 stretch, and each of their last three wins have been on the road against NFC opponents. But while their defensive unit becomes whole and continually plays as if it's the best in the league (arguably, it might be), Dak Prescott and the offense remains wildly inconsistent and can't seem to find the end zone as easily as it once did, an issue exacerbated when Tyron Smith isn't on the field.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy