Wendell Smallwood: Moves to COVID list

The month of November was nothing short of abysmal for the Dallas Cowboys, but December has seen them flip the script in a big way -- at least record-wise. They're now 3-0 after finishing last month with a 1-3 stretch, and each of their last three wins have been on the road against NFC opponents. But while their defensive unit becomes whole and continually plays as if it's the best in the league (arguably, it might be), Dak Prescott and the offense remains wildly inconsistent and can't seem to find the end zone as easily as it once did, an issue exacerbated when Tyron Smith isn't on the field.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO