ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Giant kites to drag cargo ships across oceans in bid to cut down carbon use

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCs42_0dPmPttF00

Giant kites that drag cargo ships across the sea will be trialled to help reduce carbon emissions.

In January, the first of the 500 square meter kites will aid a ship – the 154-metre-long Ville de Bordeaux – on its trade journey across the Atlantic Ocean for six months of trials before full roll-out.

The kites, titled ‘SeaWing’, were developed by French tech company, Airseas, in hopes to reduce fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent.

The SeaWing is an automatic kite based on parafoil technology and will be used to tow commercial ships across sea journeys.

At full-size, the 1,000 square metre kite will fly at an altitude of 300 metres and aims to reduce the company’s environmental footprint by 8,000 tons of CO2 per year.

During the trial, the 500 square metre kite will be flown from the Ville de Bordeaux as the vessel transports aircraft components between France and the US every month.

Vincent Bernatets, CEO and Co-Founder of Airseas, said to ShipInsight : “A decade ago, we embarked on the ambitious project of channelling our unique aviation expertise towards creating a cleaner and more sustainable shipping industry.

“Today, I am beyond proud to see that vision becoming reality, with our first Seawing ready to make a tangible difference for our planet.

“This first installation marks a significant milestone not only for Airseas but also for wind and other renewable propulsion technologies in general,” he added.

“Given the urgency of the climate crisis, the world needs to see a drastic reduction in carbon emissions now.”

Comments / 4

Related
dcvelocity.com

Port Everglades welcomes super-sized cargo ship

This week, Port Everglades welcomed the largest vessel to call on the port to date, with the arrival of MSC’s Kotor Bay, port officials said Tuesday. At 1,114 feet long and just under 150 feet wide, the container ship is larger than the U.S. Navy’s largest class of aircraft carriers, the Gerald R. Ford, at 1,092 feet long and 134 feet wide, officials said. Kotor Bay is carrying cargo from India and the Mediterranean. Its next port of call is Panama, where it expected to arrive December 26.
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Convenience, comfort, cost and carbon: what's the best way to travel, save money and cut emissions?

As New Zealanders plan their summer holiday trips, it’s worth considering different travel options and their respective cost, both to the budget and the environment. I’ve compared several travel modes (with all assumptions made found here) — a small diesel car, electric car, bus, train or plane — for a door-to-door 300km return journey. The process has identified limitations for each mode, which may help policymakers better understand the challenges involved in developing a low-carbon transport system. New Zealand’s annual transport emissions have nearly doubled since 1990 and account for more than a fifth of total greenhouse gas emissions. Emissions from...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Greenhouse Gas#Cargo Ship#Co2 Emissions#Ships#French#Co Founder Of Airseas
CNBC

Huge floating wind farms are being planned off the coast of Australia

At this moment in time, Australia has no offshore wind farms. Floating offshore wind turbines are different to bottom-fixed offshore wind turbines that are rooted to the seabed. One advantage of floating turbines is that they can be installed in deeper waters compared to bottom-fixed ones. The Global Wind Energy...
INDUSTRY
travelawaits.com

The Unique Way Cargo Ships May Soon Cross The Ocean

It may — at first glance, anyway — seem far-fetched, but a French shipping company, a multinational aerospace corporation, and a French technology company are about to begin testing the use of an enormous kite to help tow a cargo ship across the Atlantic Ocean. Use of the kite is expected to significantly reduce fuel consumption as well as greenhouse gas emissions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Miners experiment with hydrogen to power giant trucks

Mining trucks are monstrous machines that guzzle fuel at a scarcely believable rate. Weighing 220 tonnes, they can get through 134 litres of diesel every hour. Little wonder then that mining companies are focusing their attention on these vehicles as the first step to reducing their carbon footprint. Anglo American,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
The Next Web

Wait… a kite can tow a cargo ship and use wind power to cut emissions?

Sometimes, I like a weird idea or two, especially if it involves two things that don’t fit together, like balloons and the internet or cargo ships and kites…. Remember when X, a subsidiary company of Alphabet — yes, the parent company of Google — was working on Project Loon? It uses giant balloons to beam the internet to people living in remote parts of the world? In January this year, Loon wound down in response to an unsustainable business model.
INDUSTRY
Mic

Cargo ships are huge polluters. This company wants to solve the problem with giant kites.

Here’s a solution to climate change straight from r/NotTheOnion: According to Bloomberg, a company wants to drag cargo ships across the ocean with giant kites in order to cut down on carbon emissions. It’s the kind of concept that comes up in a board meeting where people are told that there are no bad ideas, so bless the poor engineers who had to take this galaxy-brained theory and turn it into an actual, functioning product.
INDUSTRY
TrendHunter.com

Oceanic Carbon Reducing Initiatives

'Ebb Carbon' is a startup focused on reducing atmospheric CO2 emissions through the use of saltwater processing. When oceanic factories, such as those that transform saltwater into drinkable water, discard the excess saltwater, it is more acidic than the regular saltwater in the ocean. Ebb Carbon seeks to address this acidity while also reducing CO2 emissions in the process through its innovative filtration technology.
ENVIRONMENT
lngindustry.com

Chevron Shipping joins Sea Cargo Charter

The Sea Cargo Charter establishes a common baseline to quantitatively assess and disclose whether shipping activities are aligned with adopted climate goals. The Sea Cargo Charter is consistent with the policies and ambitions adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), a specialised agency of the UN responsible for regulating shipping. This includes its ambition for greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping to peak as soon as possible and to reduce shipping’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% of 2008 levels by 2050.
INDUSTRY
Times Union

Lumber costs ‘skyrocketing,' putting suppliers and builders in a tough spot

Builders and customers are getting hammered by lumber prices with no particular end in sight. Lewis Dubuque, executive vice president of the New York State Builders Association, has been watching the cost of lumber rise and fall in a volatile manner this past year. “The price went down over the...
RETAIL
The Independent

Babcock sells power business to M Group Services in £50m deal

Babcock International has completed the sale of its power generation business to M Group Services for £50 million.The London-based aerospace, defence and engineering firm has sealed the disposal as part of efforts to streamline its operations.The power business provides engineering services in the power generation and distribution sector and counts National Grid Scottish Power Energy Networks and Western Power Distribution among its clients.Babcock said the operation is part of its Land arm and reported total revenues of £70 million and profit before tax and interest of around £7 million in the year to March 31.Chief executive David Lockwood said:...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Truck order cancellations spike, but not for lack of demand

Anecdotal reports of Class 8 truck orders being canceled started gaining currency in October. Now, the statistics are bearing out the stories. Manufacturer-spiked orders for the past two months are the highest in more than a quarter of a century. “Between this month’s cancellations and the restatement of October’s volume,...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

394K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy