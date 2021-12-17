ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Jones plea deal: Domestic violence charge dropped against MMA star, U-E graduate

By MMA Junkie staff
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 6 days ago
Former UFC light heavyweight champion and Union-Endicott graduate Jon Jones has struck a plea deal with prosecutors in Nevada, and the most serious charge against him in a domestic violence case has been dropped.

Jones had a domestic violence charge against him dismissed Tuesday. In exchange, he pled no contest to a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property with value of $25 to $250, according to court documents. The news first was reported by TMZ.

Along with a court condition to “stay out of trouble,” the Rochester-born Jones was ordered to pay $750 restitution to the victim and get counseling for anger management, according to Clark County (Nev.) court records.

Jones initially was charged with domestic violence and felony vehicle tampering after an alleged incident at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Sept. 24 after the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Police were called to the resort early in the morning with a report of a domestic disturbance and eventually arrested Jones outside the hotel. His fiancee told police he put his hands on her, according to reports, but didn’t strike her.

In the aftermath, Jones said he was going to quit drinking and focus on his fighting career. But he was also banned from his longtime training home in Albuquerque, N.M., JacksonWink MMA.

The oft-troubled 34-year-old vacated his light heavyweight title and announced a move to heavyweight, but he’s also had difficulties with the UFC and president Dana White, particularly revolving around how much money he expects to make for a potential heavyweight title fight.

Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) hasn’t fought in nearly two years. His most recent fight was a light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020.

Along with being widely considered one of the best fighters of all time, Jones has a lengthy rap sheet that includes a 2012 DUI conviction; a 2015 hit-and-run conviction; a 2019 battery conviction at a strip club; a 2020 DWI conviction; and failed drug tests in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

mmanews.com

Jon Jones’s Battery Domestic Violence Charge Has Been Dismissed

The latest criminal charges brought against Jon Jones have been resolved. In September, Jon Jones was arrested for battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. According to Las Vegas court records, Jones pleaded no contest Tuesday to the vehicle-related charges stemming from him headbutting a police car while being detained. As a result, he was ordered to pay a restitution fee of $750 for damages caused to the vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ESPN

Former UFC champ Jon Jones accepts plea deal in domestic battery case, won't serve jail time

Former UFC champion Jon Jones has taken a plea deal in his domestic battery case in Nevada and will serve no jail time, according to online court records. Jones pleaded nolo contendere to a lesser charge, misdemeanor destroying the property of another, in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, stemming from a Sept. 24 incident at a Las Vegas Strip resort. Jones must stay out of trouble, pay $750 restitution to the victim and attend anger management counseling, the records stated.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
State
Nevada State
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Binghamton New York News - pressconnects.com is the home page of Binghamton New York with in depth and updated Binghamton local news.

